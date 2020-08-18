Get ready to fuel the rest of your summer with Starbucks' colorful new drinks. The Kiwi Starfruit Refresher and the Star Drink are the latest sips to join the chain's permanent menu. If you're planning a Starbucks run anytime soon, you might be wondering how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Kiwi Starfruit Refresher. If you've been on the hunt for a new pick-me-up, there's good news.

Starbucks' new Kiwi Starfruit Refresher is available at Starbucks stores across the United States as of Tuesday, Aug. 18. Before you swap this new sip into your rotation, you'll want to know what's in it. The Kiwi Starfruit Refreshers beverage is a blend of kiwi- and starfruit-flavored juice shaken with ice and real pieces of kiwi.

The amount of caffeine in the Kiwi Starfruit Refresher will vary depending on the size you order: A tall has 35 milligrams of caffeine; a grande has 45 milligrams of caffeine; a venti has 70 milligrams of caffeine; and a trenta has 90 milligrams of caffeine. Like the other drinks in Starbucks' Refresher Line, the caffeine comes from green coffee extract, which is made from un-roasted 100% arabica beans, but doesn't taste like coffee. As for how this compares to other sips, a Grande Iced Coffee at Starbucks has 165 milligrams of caffeine, and a Venti Iced Coffee clocks in at 235 milligrams of caffeine.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The price of the summery sips will vary depending on the location, but a Grande Kiwi Starfruit Refresher sells for between $3.85 and $4.45, and the Star Drink, which has the addition of coconut milk, sells for between $4.35 and $5.05. Since the sips are permanent additions to Starbucks' Refreshers line, you'll also be able to enjoy them long after summer is gone.

When you go to try the sips, it's a good idea to consider ordering ahead via the Starbucks app so you can go straight to a pick-up window when you're at the store.

