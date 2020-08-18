As you not-so-patiently await the return of the PSL, Starbucks is still launching new summer sips. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the coffee chain announced two new permanent additions to the Starbucks menu, and they're a couple tropical sips with total vacay vibes. The Kiwi Starfruit Refresher is the latest in the Refreshers line, and the Star Drink has the addition of coconut milk à la the Pink Drink. If you're considering the latter for your afternoon pick-me-up, here's how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Star Drink.

Starbucks is famous for its coffee-based sips, but in July 2012, Starbucks introduced a new way to get your caffeine fix with its Refreshers line. The fruity sips get their caffeine from green coffee extract, which is made with un-roasted 100% arabica beans. Since the Star Drink is just a Refresher with coconut milk, it has a little kick. According to Starbucks, a grande size of the Star Drink contains between 45 and 55 milligrams of caffeine. For comparison, Starbucks' Grande Iced Coffee contains 165 milligrams of caffeine.

If you're ready to add these bright green sips to your rotation, here's what you can expect. The Kiwi Starfruit Refresher is made with star fruit- and kiwi-flavored juice and real pieces of kiwi fruit, and it's shaken with ice. The Star Drink has the same base, but the addition of dairy-free coconut milk gives it a creamier taste.

Both of these sips debuted in Canada earlier in the summer, and they're now here to stay in U.S. locations. A Grande Star Drink will cost you between $4.35 and $5.05, depending on location. As for a Grande Kiwi Starfruit Refresher, that'll clock in at between $3.85 and $4.45.

