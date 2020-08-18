Your summer travel plans might look a little different this year, but Starbucks is rolling out two new offerings that are basically a tropical vacation in drink form. Of course, a drink can't fully replicate a vacation, but it's always fun to add a new sip to your rotation. Available as of Tuesday, Aug. 18, Starbucks' new Kiwi Starfruit Refresher and Star Drink are lime green concoctions that sound like a fruity escape.

If you're familiar with Starbucks' Refreshers line, you've probably gotten chance to taste old standards like the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher or the Strawberry Açaí Refresher. Just like its predecessors, there's no plane ticket needed to get some vacay vibes in a cup with the new tropical Kiwi Starfruit Refresher beverage, which combines kiwi and star fruit-flavored juice with real pieces of kiwi over ice for a simple yet refreshing offering. A Grande Kiwi Starfruit Refresher sells for between $3.85 and $4.45, depending on location.

If you're looking to add some creaminess to your tropical sip, you'll want to upgrade to the new dairy-free Star Drink. The beverage has the same kiwi and star fruit base as the Refreshers version, but it gets a creamy kick with the addition of coconut milk. Pricing for the Star Drink will vary by location, but a grande will be between $4.35 and $5.05.

You may recognize these sips which debuted in Canada earlier in the summer, but they're now both available at U.S. and Canadian locations. Additionally, both of these new sips are joining Starbucks' permanent menu, so you can grab a tropical escape even when the sweater weather rolls in.

When ordering your drink of choice, you might want to consider ordering ahead via the Starbucks app to make your pick-up as seamless as possible. Following coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, you'll want to limit your exposure to other people as much as possible in addition to cutting down on unnecessary errands. When picking up, make sure to wear a mask if you're going to come into contact with other people and wash your hands before trying out your new beverage.

While the highly-anticipated PSL season may be on the way, these two new sips are the perfect choice to embrace those ~summer vibes~ while you still can.

