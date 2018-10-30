Call me sappy, but I am obsessed with all things wedding-related. From the love story down to deciding on a wedding dress, I really think the whole process is beautiful. So you can imagine how thrilled I was when I heard that there's a new exhibition taking place at Windsor Castle in England that reveals exactly how Meghan Markle chose her wedding dress. The exhibition, which is showing from now until Jan. 6, is an ode to the biggest wedding of 2018 and allows visitors to see Markle's custom Givenchy gown, as well as hear the Duchess' sentiments about choosing the infamous gown.

According to the BBC, the Duchess of Sussex and new mother-to-be recorded her commentary about the process of choosing the design as part of the exhibition. In the recordings, guests of the exhibit can hear Markle's exact thoughts on how the vision for her gown came to be: "I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day, and what I wanted the dress to look like," Markle said in the recordings.

The Duchess of Sussex went on the say that she wanted the design to be "classic," "modest," and "timeless" — and clearly, this dress hit all those marks. As far as the style of the dress itself, she shared in the recordings at the exhibit that she knew from the beginning of her hunt for the perfect dress that she wanted a bateau neckline (a wide, high neckline that follows the curve of the collarbone) and cropped sleeves.

When speaking about British designer Clare Waight Keller, who designed Markle's gown for Givenchy, the Duchess gushed about how lovely it was to work with her. "What was amazing in working with Clare is that sometimes you'll find designers try to push you in a different direction," she said. "But she just completely respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring that to life for me."

In addition to sharing how she chose her wedding dress, Markle also shared other personal stories from the day of her nuptials, like how Prince Harry helped her to pick her tiara, the fact that the gown and veil took a team of 50 people over 3,900 hours to make, making sure that all 10 bridesmaids and pageboys behaved, and how Prince Harry was actually the one to choose the song that Markle would walk down the aisle to (Handel's "Eternal Source Of Light Divine").

"Both of us, wherever we are, whatever we're doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment. It's a beautiful thing for both of us," shared the Duke of Sussex about the couple's connection to their wedding music.

So if you're a major royal family fan and can't wait until spring 2019 for the next big royal family moment (when Prince Harry and Markle bring their bundle of joy into the world), you can always book a flight to England to visit the exhibit between now and Jan. 6, so you can cry actual tears listening to the couple's recollections of their big day.