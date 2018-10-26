An exhibit about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel has opened to the public at Windsor Castle, and with it comes new, behind-the-scenes information about the preparations that went into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding day. In one part of the exhibit, a short recording of the couple reveals how Prince Harry helped Meghan Markle pick her wedding tiara, and it's a sweet as hell story.

Fans of the royal family who visit the wedding exhibit at Windsor Castle (where Harry and Meghan got married on May 19) will be happily surprised to have a guided tour from Harry and Meghan themselves as they go from room to room. The duke and duchess recorded themselves telling little anecdotes about each feature of each room so onlookers can feel more of an intimate and personal connection to the exhibit. One room has Meghan's bespoke Givenchy wedding dress on display along with her wedding bouquet and tiara, as well as a replica of Prince Harry's military uniform he wore on the big day. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's respective suit and dress are also on display behind Meghan and Harry's gear.

Meghan and Harry reveal the sweet story behind the selection of her wedding tiara in the recording for that part of the exhibit. “Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine,” Meghan says in the recording.

“[It’s] every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara," Harry added, "and funnily enough, [that was] the one that suited the best. I shouldn’t have really even been there, but [it was] such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet."

I wouldn't necessarily say it's every girl's dream to try on a tiara, but I get the sentiment here, Harry. It's cute, I guess. It is a sweet thing to learn that Harry and Meghan chose the tiara together. It must've felt like a special moment to share between them and the queen. I mean, looking through the Queen of England's crown jewels at Buckingham Palace and choosing one to wear on your wedding day at another literal castle seems pretty damn magical to me.

Meghan reveals more information about her gorgeous wedding dress in another part of the exhibit, which is called "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“I wanted a female designer, that was very important," she says in the recording. "I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way. I wanted something that felt reflective of the world in a way.”

The exhibit's curator, Caroline de Guitaut, told People that Meghan emphasized the importance of communicating with the exhibit's attendees, and that's where the decision to put together the recordings came from.

“She really wanted to be communicating with the visitors," she said, "so that’s how I came up with the idea of them speaking on the multimedia guide because it doesn’t get more direct than that." She continued, "Meghan was very engaged and very involved and quite rightly wanting it to look as good as it possibly can.” Looks like that mission was accomplished!