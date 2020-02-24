St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and you can kick off the celebrations with McDonald's new special-edition dessert: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. As you plan your visit to the Golden Arches, you'll want to know how long the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available. I'd recommend enjoying one in the near future, because it won't be on menus for long.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry was introduced as a new menu item alongside the return of the Shamrock Shake on Wednesday, Feb. 19. McDonald's released the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to celebrate the 50th anniversary of minty goodness. Both items will be available nationwide at participating McDonald's locations for a limited time only. Since the Shamrock Shake normally vanishes after St. Patrick's Day, you'll want to indulge in the sweet treats while you still can.

If you're a fan of the OG Shamrock Shake, you'll definitely want to give the new ice cream treat a chance. Like the traditional sip, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry includes vanilla soft serve and Shamrock Shake syrup, but with a twist: there are Oreo pieces mixed throughout the drink. Because the chocolate cookie flavors complement the strong mint flavor of the Shamrock Shake syrup, it's good option for those who are seeking a less minty version of the Shamrock Shake. When the ingredients are all mixed well together, it's even been compared to the flavor of a Thin Mint.

Courtesy of McDonald's

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is selling for an average price of $2.36 for a snack size and $3.11 for a regular. You can pick up the Shamrock Shake for an average price of $2.35 for a small and $3.51 for a large. Since prices may vary by location, you'll want to double check the menu when you swing by your local McDonald's this season. You still have some time before March 17 comes along, but I wouldn't wait too long.