If you haven't yet heard the good news, Starbucks is bringing back to menus a sip that tastes exactly like summertime. That's right — Starbucks' S'mores Frappuccino is coming back to stores so soon. And when I say "so soon," I mean like in less than a week on Tuesday, April 30. With the return of a fan-favorite sip, though, you might find yourself wondering if it will be around forever. So, how long will Starbucks' S'mores Frappuccino be available? Well, my advice is to sip it as soon as you can.

Since the S'mores Frappuccino is a sip inspired by the season of beach days and bonfires, it's not really too surprising that it won't be here forever. According to an email from Starbucks to Elite Daily, when the S'mores Frappuccino hits store menus in the U.S. and Canada on April 30, it will only be around for a limited time, while supplies last. OK, I know that's not a hard end date, but it does mean you should probably enjoy this sip while you have the chance.

Even if you make the S'mores Frappuccino a part of your regular order when it's available, you might still need a refresher of what's all in it. Well, per the brand, it starts with a marshmallow-infused whipped cream on the bottom of the cup that's topped with a milk chocolate sauce. Then, the icy part of the sip features Starbucks coffee blended with ice and milk, and it's all topped with even more marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker crumble. It's seriously like all the tase of the s'more without first setting a marshmallow on fire.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Again, this S'mores Frappuccino — which is basically like a preview of summer — won't be around forever, so you should definitely make it your new favorite order once it arrives on April 30. According to Starbucks, the price for a Grande S'mores Frappuccino will range between $5.25 and $5.45, so this tasty sip won't break the bank while you're saving up for a summer vacay.

You may have noticed Starbucks had been teasing fans on social media with the possibility of the sip's return ahead of the news on April 24. Even just a day before the news dropped, the brand was retweeting pleas like this one that said, "ALL WE WANT IS THE SMORES BACK."

Even though the news is out, you'll want to keep following closely along with Starbucks' social media, because there will likely be more S'mores content and surprises to come, according to the popular coffee company. Color me intrigued.

Can't wait for April 30 or stand the anticipation of what else Starbucks might tweet about before the S'mores Frappuccino's release? I might just have a solution for you. As of April 24, Starbucks has actually released at-home coffee products that will also give you a little taste of summer. With Starbucks' Golden S'mores Packaged Ground Coffee and Golden S'mores K-Cups, you can brew a cup of coffee at home that has "marshmallow and graham notes," per the writing on the packaging.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Of course, there isn't any marshmallow-infused whipped cream to go along with your at-home s'mores-inspired Starbucks coffee, but you can easily pick it up on your next grocery run. Plus, I think you can sub regular whipped cream atop your morning cuppa until the S'mores Frappuccino finally arrives on the menu. Until then, I'll be counting down along with frappuccino fans everywhere.