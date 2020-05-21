Starbucks is releasing a brand new sip, and it sounds like a taste of summer. The new fruity beverage combines guava and passionfruit flavors — and it looks as 'Gram-worthy as the famous Pink Drink. But sometimes new sips like this are gone as quickly as they came. If you're wondering the deal with this new drink, here's how long Starbucks' Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink will be available on the menu.

The new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is available in participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada as of Thursday, May 21. It features a guava juice blend with notes of passionfruit, which is shaken with pineapple and ginger flavors, coconut milk, and ice, for a creamy addition to the non-dairy options at Starbucks.

Fortunately, the pretty drink isn't a limited-time offering — it's joining the permanent menu. The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is available for between $4.95 and $5.65 for a grande size.

The newest dairy-free beverage will join the other fan-favorite coconut milk options, the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink, which joined the Starbucks menu on March 3. While the Iced Pineapple Matcha is a permanent menu item along with the new Guava Passionfruit, the Iced Golden Ginger Drink is only available for a limited time. Starbucks will also be bringing its S'mores Frappuccino back for a limited time this summer.

You can order off the menu using a few different methods: Starbucks' Mobile Order and pick-up, the Starbucks drive-thru, or by placing a delivery order with Uber Eats. To order from your local Starbucks according to the brand's coronavirus policies, you'll want to check the pick-up methods as they're updated in real time on the Starbucks app. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you limit in-person contact when ordering takeout or delivery orders, and asks that you "pay online or on the phone when you order (if possible)." You should wear a face covering when going out, and wash your hands right after bringing home your items.

With plenty of ways to safely get your hands on Starbucks' Ice Guava Passionfruit Drink, you give the Pink Drink a break and post this new sip to the 'Gram.

