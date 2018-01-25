How Did Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Meet? They Were Introduced By A Mutual Friend

Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are a force to be reckoned with. It's not everyday that a successful model and a famous NFL quarterback meet, fall in love, have beautiful babies and basically live happily ever after, so when it does happen, everyone wants to know their secret. How did they do it? How did the stars align for them? A mutual friend? A chance encounter? Tinder? (Probably not Tinder.) If you were wondering how Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen met, you're not alone. And, if you went with the first option — a mutual friend — you'd be correct.

Back in 2009, Gisele shared the story of how she met her husband in an interview with Vanity Fair and let me tell you, she's not only a supermodel but a damn poet. She said,

I knew right way—the first time I saw him ... We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.

Not one single day? BRB, sobbing.

She continued, saying,

I’d been single for a year, and I wasn’t looking for a relationship ... I’d always been in serious relationships, but you learn a lot about yourself when you’re by yourself, and I was enjoying that process. But you don’t choose.

That's right, Gisele. You don't choose. The gods of love do.

But here's the thing — at the time they met, Brady was in a relationship with actress and model Bridget Moynahan, and ultimately broke it off to be with Gisele. When you know, you know, right?

After the pair started dating, though, Moynahan revealed that she was pregnant with Brady's child. This is some soap opera sh*t right here.

In her interview, Gisele talked about the difficulty of starting a new relationship with that kind of news. She said,

It was definitely a surprise for both of us ... In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, This can’t be true, it’s so good! And then, Whoops—wake-up call! ... We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing.

But apparently, they all worked it out (God bless), and Gisele called John Thomas Moynahan, Brady's son, "a little angel — the sweetest, most cuddly, loving baby."

Gisele, you are a damn dream.

And now, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have two children of their own: Benjamin, who is 8, and Vivian, who is 5. As if you didn't already know, they are the actual cutest:

Just chilling on Dad's shoulders, NBD.

Casually hanging with Mom, as one does.

While a lot of attention is probably on Tom right now (hello, Super Bowl 2018), it's actually Gisele who's the breadwinner of the family. Yes, Tom makes a ~decent~ salary — with a net worth of around $180 million — but it's Gisele who brings home the real bacon, who reportedly sits on $360 million, according to AOL.

If you're wondering how much money that looks like in real life, it's probably something like this:

Probably more, TBH.

So I guess their love story is just like the old saying goes: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes beautiful babies and hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ah, true love.