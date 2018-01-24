Tom Brady's Quotes About Gisele Bundchen Prove They're A Match Made In Heaven
I don't know what it's like to be a professional athlete or a professional model, but I assume they're very similar. You have to stay in shape. You have to be the best. You get to make lots and lots of money. And, the people love you. Power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen kind of embody everything we all wish we could be, right? They seem to really love one another, too, and you can tell based on Tom Brady's quotes about Gisele Bündchen. Can you say match made in perfect tricep heaven?
These two first met back in 2006 and were walking down the aisle by 2009. Since marrying, they've had two beautiful kids together and have become, like, really, really rich. (Not that it matters, but it's a nice detail for them.) Despite the heavy demands of both of their respective careers, these two are fully committed to one another and their family. I spent a little bit of time googling (stalking) them, and there are some amazing quotes documented throughout the course of their relationship. Here are a few of my favorite from Brady about Bündchen.
On Spending Time Together
Brady admitted in an interview with Details that being with Bündchen has changed his social life for the better. He said,
On His Wife's Talents
In a feature in Man of the World magazine, Brady admitted his wife is a little more worldly than he is. He explained,
On Wanting Her Attention
It's kind of annoying/adorable he throws tantrums if he feels he isn't getting his wife's focus. Brady confessed,
On How Proud He Is Of Her Success
Brady shared the following message on his Facebook page after Bündchen's finale runway show:
On Their Relationship's Foundation
In a charming interview with Access Hollywood, Brady talked about how he and his wife work through their ups and downs.
Now, Brady is heading to his eighth Super Bowl with his team, the New England Patriots, to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Though I know it's a big deal to win the Super Bowl, it seems like Brady's already won the prize of his life...
...Gisele's heart.
Sorry.
