Tom Brady's Quotes About Gisele Bundchen Prove They're A Match Made In Heaven

I don't know what it's like to be a professional athlete or a professional model, but I assume they're very similar. You have to stay in shape. You have to be the best. You get to make lots and lots of money. And, the people love you. Power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen kind of embody everything we all wish we could be, right? They seem to really love one another, too, and you can tell based on Tom Brady's quotes about Gisele Bündchen. Can you say match made in perfect tricep heaven?

These two first met back in 2006 and were walking down the aisle by 2009. Since marrying, they've had two beautiful kids together and have become, like, really, really rich. (Not that it matters, but it's a nice detail for them.) Despite the heavy demands of both of their respective careers, these two are fully committed to one another and their family. I spent a little bit of time googling (stalking) them, and there are some amazing quotes documented throughout the course of their relationship. Here are a few of my favorite from Brady about Bündchen.

On Spending Time Together

Brady admitted in an interview with Details that being with Bündchen has changed his social life for the better. He said,

I think my wife and I, we probably enjoy staying home more than most… I’m glad they didn’t have those camera phones seven or eight years ago [referring to his wilder single days]. When I go out now, I just watch what I’m doing.

On His Wife's Talents

In a feature in Man of the World magazine, Brady admitted his wife is a little more worldly than he is. He explained,

My wife speaks five languages. I always tell her I speak two: English and football.

On Wanting Her Attention

It's kind of annoying/adorable he throws tantrums if he feels he isn't getting his wife's focus. Brady confessed,

I like attention from her, so when I’m not getting it I let her know in immature ways, like a young, immature child would. You throw fits and you pout and you whine until you get what you want.

On How Proud He Is Of Her Success

Brady shared the following message on his Facebook page after Bündchen's finale runway show:

Congratulations Love of my Life. You inspire me every day to be a better person. I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished on the runway. I have never met someone with more of a will to succeed and determination to overcome any obstacle in the way. You never cease to amaze me. Nobody loves life more than you and your beauty runs much deeper than what the eye can see. I can't wait to see what's next. I love you. ‪#‎GOAT‪ #‎thebestisyettocome‬.

On Their Relationship's Foundation

In a charming interview with Access Hollywood, Brady talked about how he and his wife work through their ups and downs.

I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life. We found each other at the right time. We've been through a lot of ups and downs together, and in so many ways, that's kind of built our relationship so strong.

Now, Brady is heading to his eighth Super Bowl with his team, the New England Patriots, to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Though I know it's a big deal to win the Super Bowl, it seems like Brady's already won the prize of his life...

...Gisele's heart.

Sorry.

