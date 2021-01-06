After news outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, and The Associated Press, called Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock the projected winner of the Georgia Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler in the early morning hours of Jan. 6, there's been a lot of celebration for the first-ever Black senator from Georgia. As of publication at 12:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, Democrat Jon Ossoff's race against Republican incumbent David Perdue has not yet been called, but a victory appears likely. Even so, the celebrations have begun — and none other than Hillary Clinton is cheering the win as the Senate gets closer to a Democratic majority. ICYMI, Hillary Clinton's tweets about the Georgia runoffs include a healthy dose of shade.

As soon as the polls closed in Georgia on Jan. 5, viewers were laser-focused on the results. After Warnock was declared the projected winner at around 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 6, Clinton took to Twitter to celebrate. Although she shared several tweets, one especially short but sweet burn was a dig at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," Clinton tweeted in reference to the likelihood of a Democrat-controlled Senate, should Ossoff defeat Perdue, which seems more likely as the day goes on. In a press conference just before noon ET, Georgia elections official Gabe Sterling said the race would likely stay in Ossoff's favor. If that's the case, Clinton's tweet would come to fruition, with McConnell becoming Senate minority leader and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) taking the role as Senate Majority leader.

So few words, so much shade.

As of publication at 12:45 p.m. ET, Ossoff holds a 0.4% lead over Perdue, per NYT. With an Ossoff win, the Senate would be tied at 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker, giving Democrats the edge, and removing the Senate Majority leader title from McConnell.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Clinton isn't alone in cheering McConnell's likely demotion. Considering his recent block of the proposed $2,000 stimulus and countless other bills killed at the hands of the majority leader, McConnell's likely (forced) step down appears to be a welcome change.

Clinton also celebrated the Warnock's win and Ossoff's likely win, calling it "a new day." "Congratulations to the new senators from Georgia, and to everyone who organized and voted to get them there. It's a new day," she wrote.

Again, as of publication at 12:45 p.m. ET, Ossoff's race hasn't been called, but it's likely he'll win outside of the margin of a recount, per Georgia elections officials.

Prior to the shady tweet seen 'round the world, Clinton was no stranger to making her dislike for McConnell's actions in the Senate known. In September 2020, following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death, Clinton spoke to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow to comment on McConnell's promise to fill the vacant seat before the end of the year. "Mitch McConnell cares only about one thing and that’s power," Clinton said. "He cares about literally nothing else. And, of course, he’s going to do everything he can to fill that seat."

With McConnell's power in the Senate about to be effectively taken away, Clinton must have been pretty happy to hit "send tweet" on Wednesday morning.