Hilary Duff isn't giving up on the Lizzie McGuire revival. Since the show was reportedly put back on the production shelf on Jan. 9, it's been unclear if the reboot has a future. Fans were left to wonder what happened and if the Lizzie McGuire reboot would be canned for good. However, Hilary Duff's comment about the Lizzie McGuire reboot this week included a big suggestion, so this may not be over yet.

ICYMI, Duff first announced Lizzie McGuire's reboot on Aug. 23, 2019, with the series premiere on Disney+ set to happen at some point in 2020. Lizzie stans were losing it over the news. However, Variety broke fans' hearts on Jan. 9 with the announcement that the original show creator, Terri Minsky, left after filming two episodes, so the Lizzie McGuire revival was reportedly put on hold. A Disney+ representative told the publication at the time, "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

Since then, Duff hinted at a cancellation of the show. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Duff responded to the news released by Metro UK on Tuesday, Feb. 25, that Love, Simon's spinoff show, Love, Victor, was moving from Disney+ to Hulu. Duff took a screenshot of a headline of the news, circled the words "not family friendly" in the title, and commented, "sounds familiar." This led her fans to think the platform had officially canceled the Lizzie McGuire reboot due to content concerns. Disney+ has not made any official announcements about any cancelation.

The reboot of the beloved show was initially set to feature Lizzie, at 30 years old, navigating her life as an adult in New York.

On Friday, Feb. 28, Duff posted to her Instagram and commented on the situation, making a huge suggestion about the future of Lizzie McGuire. She wrote, "Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her."

The 32-year-old actor continued, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating." Duff reaffirmed that she wants the revival of Lizzie McGuire to remain authentic and "equally as real and relatable" for fans that followed Lizzie's journey from the beginning.

"It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested," she said. Duff concluded her statement saying this move would allow her to "bring this beloved character to life again."

It's not so far-fetched for Disney to make that move, as they did with the Love, Victor series. Lizzie McGuire stans can only hope that Duff's idea becomes reality.