The 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Was Put On Hold, So I'll Just Be Here Sobbing

Fans of Hilary Duff will have to wait a bit longer than expected for her hit show Lizzie McGuire to return to screens. After a highly anticipated lead-up to its launch on Disney+, the show has hit a roadblock: The creator of the original series, Terri Minsky, has stepped down from her role as showrunner after only two episodes of filming. Now, the production of the Lizzie McGuire reboot is on hold, presumably until the show can find a new person to step up to the position.

The delay comes as a huge disappointment to fans who were thrilled to hear Duff would reprise her role as Lizzie alongside fellow returning actors Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas, and Adam Lamberg (aka Lizzie's family members and bed bud Gordo, respectively). Duff made the first official announcement about the reboot on Instagram on Aug. 23, 2019, and fans have been pumped for it ever since. The series was set to arrive sometime in 2020, but this new hiccup could change that.

Regarding the recent delay, a rep from Disney+ explained to Variety: "Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

When the show originally aired, Lizzie was a 13-year-old girl who dreamt of being popular at school. The reprisal was set to revisit an adult Lizzie, who is now 30, engaged, and working in New York as an interior designer. (P.S. Her 13-year-old animated alter-ego was also set to return.) Although it's not clear exactly what Disney+ means by taking the show in a new "creative direction," one could assume those key plot points will stay the same, since changing them would likely mean a complete overhaul for the series.

While it's not certain exactly when production stopped or Minsky officially stepped down, the Disney+ announcement was made on Jan. 10 to Variety. Duff is currently honeymooning with her new husband, Matthew Koma, in Mozambique (they got hitched on Dec. 21, 2019), so production will at least have to wait until she's done embracing her newly wedded bliss in Africa — although, finding a new showrunner might take longer than that anyway...

Fans will have to look out for future announcements to hear more about the uncertain future of the Lizzie McGuire reboot.