Whether you groan, moan, shout, or Cardi B-style "say your own name during sex," sometimes turning up the heat between the sheets means getting a little noisy. Although (as long as everything is consensual) there are no wrong or right sounds to make as you're getting frisky, if you've ever wondered why some women scream during sex, you're not alone.

"Vocal moans, groans, and screams are all healthy forms of sexual expression," Dominnique Karetsos, resident sex expert at MysteryVibe, tells Elite Daily. "Moaning, screaming, etc., are very normal arousal patterns commonly known as partner interaction arousal. In other words, being turned on by a partner being turned on — like an interactive sexual dance."

According to Karetsos, screaming during sex can be a way to interact with your boo as you're getting frisky. If you've never been a "screamer," the idea of "arousal noises" may seem a little #extra, but Karetsos says that making loud sounds during sex can actually be encouraging. In fact, for some people, letting out a howl can make your sex life even better.

"Studies show that people who moan, groan, or scream statistically have greater sexual satisfaction," Karetsos says. "Even though it's not a verbal cue, it is still communication that has positive motivations."

Karetsos shares that ~eroticism~, or stirring up sexy feelings, is an important part of any healthy sexual relationship. Whether you're getting it on with your self or with others, being turned on as you're getting it on makes a big difference. No matter your sexual preferences, screaming during sex can be a way to express your own pleasure. And if you get super turned on by your partner getting super turned on, screaming together may send you both over the edge.

If you're unsure what your sexy screaming sounds like, or if you're nervous about making it sound a certain way, Karetsos attests to the importance of finding your own erotic voice. (I'm picturing a dirty Little Mermaid moment here.) "Remember that everyone has their own erotic voice," Karetsos says. "As partners, sharing different erotic vocal scenarios and techniques can be part of the process." Additionally, if you've never been a "screamer" but you're interested in turning up the volume, Karetsos suggests trying out different sounds. "Experimentation is key," Karetsos says. "There isn’t one 'right way' and you don’t have to only have one sound."

Although watching porn or sexy movies may help you find your sultry voice, Karetsos explains the importance of getting in tune with your own erotic desires — outside of the media. "Eroticism is not a one-size-fits-all," Karetsos says. "Know your own sexual style and remember that it's important to communicate it to your partner — no matter how long you've been together."

If you've been sleeping with the same person for a while, you may think you know everything about each other's desires. Although you may be totally in tune, talking about your desires as they arise and actively continuing the conversation can help keep your sex life feeling supportive and sexy. You may have a pretty good thing going now, but there's always room to grow and learn together.

If you're looking to try a new move or if you want to investigate your turn-ons further, Karetsos suggests that you and your partner[s] "integrate eroticism into your conversations" by talking in a positive and non-judgmental way. Opening up about your turn-ons, favorite positions, and preferred ways to get it on can get be a great way to get the erotic ball rolling.

"Different experiences may produce different sounds for you," Karetsos says. "Try out different sounds, not only during partnered sex, but also while you’re masturbating." Although adding a soundtrack to your sex life or investigating what turns you on may sound like a two-player game, getting it on with your bad self can be super enlightening too.

Of course, if you're going to be trying new things with a partner, Karetsos states the importance of clearly discussing consent and boundaries. "Eroticism should never come at the expense of their partner and their genuine feelings," Karetsos says. "Enjoy letting go, [but] respect your partner's preferred way of showing their turn-on's as well." Although experimenting can be a super sexy way to learn about your body, ensuring that everyone is on the same page is a must before making a move.

No matter what sexy sounds you like to make, being vocal in the bedroom can really pump up the erotic feelings. Although everyone expresses themselves differently, screaming during sex can be a way to express your own pleasure and to communicate with your partner. If you're in the market for some new sexy sounds, try experimenting with new noises as you get it on. As long as everything is consensual, there's no wrong way to have sex, and that is something to scream from the rooftops.