17 Turn-Ons For Women That Are Actually Pretty Subtle
Whenever someone asks me what my "type" is, I always reply that I don't have one because, well, the truth is a little harder to explain. I don't think I've ever been attracted to a specific build or certain facial features but I'm always starkly aware of tiny, random things guys do that I find attractive. In fact, I think most people would agree that turn-ons for women aren't always as straightforward as you might think.
Sure, I notice when a guy takes good care of his body or consistently smells amazing but my true kryptonite? His voice. In true chicken vs. egg style, I'm not sure if I like a guy's voice because I like him or if I like him because I like his voice but does it really matter? I don't think it does. Hearing a guy speak confidently when he's doing something as mundane as ordering a morning coffee or hearing the excitement in his voice as he's telling a funny story really gets me going.
When I have a crush on someone, I'll seek out opportunities to listen to their voice when I'm not around them, like sending them a voice note so they send me one in return or scrolling way too far back on their Instagram profile for a video they neglected to mute the audio on. I imagine what it would be like to hear them say my name or even talk dirty in bed. And when they finally do... wow!
I'm not the only one who finds random things surprisingly arousing, OK? Here are 17 women who admit to similar fantasies.
Oh my, what big... veins you have!
Evidently, we have a lot of vampire tendencies.
- camlop
I've never related more to anything in my life.
Actually, this isn't weird at all since science proves you're naturally attracted to your partner's pheromones.
See?
- yomatz
Trust me, it's a thing.
This is why guys should dress up for dates, too.
Wait, is man-spreading actually attractive?
Turns out, men with beards tend to be better at long-term relationships.
Same, girl. Same.
Let him know you appreciate him!
- firfetir
Did someone mention Harry Styles?
It's not just that he has nice hands, either. It's what he does with them...
Hey, we like to look, too.
- dalovely
OK, I admit that I also pay attention to a guy's eyebrows.
And to think, we never ask them to smile.
Finally! Someone else gets it!
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!