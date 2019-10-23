It looks like 2019 is shaping up to jump the gun on holidays even more than 2018, and TBH, I'm not mad about it. A slew of festive bites and sips are already making their way to your grocery store ahead of November, and happily enough, that includes one of Oreos' most hyped offerings from last year's holiday season. Here's where to get Peppermint Bark Oreos, because that mid-week hump is about to get a lot sweeter.

If you remember, Nabisco first introduced the festive treat last November. While I'll be the first to admit that it's hard to beat the undeniably satisfying combination of chocolate wafers and sweet creme filling, the confectioners over at the company somehow managed to do so by replacing the cookie's OG filling with something much more seasonally appropriate. Months after speculation first began that Nabisco would be bringing back Peppermint Bark Oreos again this year, I'm happy to announce that they've been spotted at a number of grocery stores. Sweet tooth identifiers, rejoice, because the holidays, aka Minter, might as well be here already.

After several Instagram bloggers took to their accounts to reveal that they'd managed to get their hands on these bad boys pre-November, I decided to do some sleuthing of my own. It looks like you can currently get them at Target for $3.29 or Walmart for $2.98, so I'd recommend you cancel any and all plans for this afternoon and head to one of these retailers or order them online ASAP.

In case your tastebuds needed a refresher about what to expect from this seasonal offering, you'll be getting the chocolate wafers you know and love "filled with a mouthwatering peppermint bark–flavored creme" studded with crunchy sugar crystals, per the product description. In short, it's a very welcome upgrade on Nabisco's old Peppermint Oreos. Each package comes with two of these limited-edition cookies, which are Kosher and made with real cocoa with zero trans fats, according to the product description.

As a reminder, these merry-making snacks are rolling out alongside some of the company's other popular holiday treats, including their winter design-embellished cookies filled with red icing, their White Fudge Covered Oreos, and the cream of the crop, the brand new Oreo “Gingerbread” House Kit that promises to take your love of the iconic cookie to the next level. According to an Oreos rep, this kit will range in price from $9.99 to $14.99 and come with "pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels." Eating some Peppermint Bark Oreos while you're crafting this house is sure to score you some brownie points.

It's safe to say that Nabisco is definitely upping the ante this year as far as their holiday munchies are concerned, so I'd definitely keep an eye out for all of these offerings during your next groceries run and report back to the rest of us if you spot them at additional stores. We might as well forget Halloween and Thanksgiving, because winter is coming, y'all, and it's never been so easy to snack like it's December and get those seasonal cravings handled.