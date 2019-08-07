Even though I'm still enjoying the warm and long days of summer, I'm always on the lookout for winter festivities. It may be only August, but IMO, it's never too late to start prepping for the holiday season! There's just so many things to look forward to. Whether it's curling up by the fireplace with hot chocolate or making snow angels in the frosty weather, the days leading up to the holiday season are undoubtedly joyful. That's why the rumors that Peppermint Bark Oreos are coming back has me so hyped. Sure, it's early, but here's the lowdown on the Peppermint Bark Oreos, because why can't you have Christmas in August?

According to Delish, Nabisco will be bringing back Peppermint Bark Oreos in 2019, which, yesss. Sadly, additional information appears to be kind of limited at the moment, and there's no news yet as to when they'll be reappearing and where they might be sold. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Oreos for more information, but didn't immediately hear back. Last year, though, they were available for purchase in November and were sold at chain retailers like Target and Walmart. Keep an eye out while shopping, and maybe it'll be your lucky day and you'll stumble upon the holiday miracle that is Peppermint Bark Oreos.

Oreo first unveiled these sweet treats last year for the Christmas 2018 season, and fans went wild. Peppermint Bark Oreos exclusively features red crunchy sugar crystals — like candy canes — with peppermint-flavored creme. Since peppermint bark is such a uniquely seasonal treat, it's a marvelous addition that has definitely taken the holiday spirit of Oreos up a notch. It's perfect with a glass of milk, or if you're truly in the festive spirit, dip the Oreos in eggnog. You can thank me later.

Not only will Oreo reportedly relaunch their hit line of Peppermint Bark Oreos this year, but they're also supposedly partnering with Netflix for special edition packaging. According to the food Instagram account @CandyHunting, Peppermint Bark Oreos will have a tie-in to an upcoming Netflix movie called Klaus which will debut in the winter. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Oreos and Netflix for any comment or info, but didn't immediately hear back.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Holiday movies and special edition Oreos are just such a killer combo. Let's face it: There's really nothing better in life than watching a charming Christmas movie at home while nibbling away at a tasty treat!

It looks like fans are stoked to hear about what is looking like the sweetest gift of the winter. The fan @thevettegirl commented on Instagram, "These are my all time favorite Oreos!!" while another user @missfit_marie said, "Ahh can't wait!!" It's hard to contain the excitement while waiting for these Oreos to hit the shelves, and I can totally relate.

In the mean time, I'll start prepping the Christmas tree decorations and stockings in anticipation of the holidays. There may still be some time before I can get my paws on some mouthwatering, seasonal Oreos, but just like the countdown to the holidays, I know it'll be worth the wait.