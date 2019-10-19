With Halloween still a few weeks away, 2019 is shaping up to follow in last year's footsteps by jumping the gun on the holidays. Case in point: Gingerbread houses are already starting to make an appearance in grocery stores everywhere, but I have a feeling that chocolate lovers won't be mad at one of the latest offerings from Oreo. If you're looking to get into the spirit of the merriest time of the year a few months early, this Oreo “gingerbread” house kit is a sweet update on the holiday tradition. Just one word of warning: You'll probably have a hard time finishing this house without digging into some of the sweet materials first.

Oreo lovers can start swapping out the gingerbread for an iteration built of their favorite creme-filled chocolate wafers right now, because Big Lots and CVS are reportedly making consumers' mid-Octobers a little brighter by currently offering these bad boys in stores, according to Food & Wine. Elite Daily reached out to Oreo about whether the company is currently selling the Oreo cookie house kits in other stores or whether it's planning for a wider rollout in the coming months, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to the product description, you'll be getting a lot more than just Oreos in the packaging, so feel free to sample some sweets while you're building this house solo or with a fellow Oreo lover. Per the Big Lots website, you'll be paying just $10 for a "pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels." In addition to the house and driveway, you'll also get materials to make a mini snowman out of chocolate wafers and candy. In other words, you'll definitely want to snap a few photos of your creation for the 'Gram before digging in.

BigLots.com

According to Food & Wine, these kits have been spotted in just a few retailers so far, but I'd keep an eye out as we get closer to December. In the meantime, you can get the Oreo flavors that you know and love with a festive twist by checking out the company's Halloween series, which includes five spook-tacular designs like a jack-o-lantern, a spiderweb, a witch riding a broomstick, and a ghost with the word "Boo" on it. In addition to the scary cute design, the inside is filled with a bright orange creme filling to help you get your snacking game ready for Oct. 31.

With the end of 2019 just a few months away, the company is also reportedly looking forward to the merriest time of the year by planning to start rolling out its Oreo Winter cookies featuring a bright red creme filling sometime in late October, according to press materials. Just like the Halloween iterations, you can get these holiday-ready snacks with a variety of different designs like a snowman, a penguin, and mittens.

Basically, there's no shortage of ways that Oreo lovers can add a festive twist to their snacking habits leading up to the holidays, so I'd start keeping an eye out during your grocery runs. Happy munching!