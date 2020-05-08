While Mother's Day celebrations will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of places offering brunch with pick-up or delivery. Whether you'll be with your mom IRL or you'll celebrate virtually, you can get some tasty bites to make her day special. Here's where to get Mother's Day brunch to-go for a stress-free meal.

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May, 10, and toasting mom with mimosas (and some French toast) sounds like the perfect celebration. If you don't want the hassle of whipping up a big meal — or if you're unable to be with your mom this year due to social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus — you can look for take-out or delivery options for your mid-morning meal. You can drop off a full brunch or have it delivered to mom's house. If you're lucky enough to be quarantining with mom, it's also a great option to save you from all the work in the kitchen.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options for getting brunch to-go. Hours and participation in certain locations may vary on Mother's Day, so you'll want to call or check online to make sure whatever restaurant you choose is offering to-go options near you.

1. Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering special Mother's Day Family Meal Baskets to-go for Mother's Day weekend, starting at $35.99. They are offering curbside pick-up and contactless free delivery, as well as carry-out in some locations. Meals available include an All-Day Pancake Breakfast, and options such as a Sunday Homestyle Chicken basket. If you pre-order one for Mother’s Day, you'll also get a free $10 bonus gift card for your mom to use in-store or online, as well as free home delivery.

2. Denny's

Denny's is selling Shareable Family Packs, including a Grand Slam Pack starting at $28.99. They included eight buttermilk pancakes, eight scrambled eggs, four strips of bacon, four sausage links, and hash browns. Its also selling Meal Kits, which is filled with prepped items so you can cook your own Denny's meal. According to a Denny's rep, locations will be open on Sunday, May 10 for both curbside pick-up and delivery.

3. IHOP

You can give your mom the gift of pancakes with a Mother's Day brunch from IHOP. The pancake chain is selling Breakfast Family Feasts, starting at $24.99. Most locations offer curbside pick-up and delivery.

4. Starbucks

Starbucks remains open for drive-thru orders, so that means you can get your mom her favorite Frappuccino and pastry for Mother's Day brunch this year. You can also get Starbucks delivered with Uber Eats, or you can send a delivery using the app as well.

5. Panera Bread

Panera Bread is serving up several different Family Feast options, which you can get with curbside pickup or delivery this Mother's Day, starting at $29. To stay in the know, you can find real-time updates for store hours near you on the Panera Bread website.

6. Dunkin'

Dunkin locations are open during brunch hours on Mother's Day, so you can share the gift of coffee and donuts. Most Dunkin' locations are open for pick-up via the drive-thru, or you can order delivery through GrubHub or Uber Eats.

7. Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery Cafe is open for take-out orders with curbside pickup on Mother's Day, and some locations offer no-contact delivery.

8. Coco's Bakery

Moms in California and Arizona can get some brunch from Coco's Bakery via pick-up or delivery. You can choose to pre-order online. The special Mother's Day offers start on Friday, May 8, and run through Sunday, May 10.

9. McDonald's

Send mom some delivery from McDonald's with Uber Eats or DoorDash, or use contactless pick-up when you go to your nearest location. With plenty of breakfast and coffee options, your fast food brunch is sure to hit the spot.

10. Wendy's

Treat your mom to a Frosty-ccino and some breakfast fare from Wendy's for Mother's Day brunch. You can get delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, or Postmates, and pick-up is available at most drive-thru locations.

If you order Mother's Day brunch to-go for your mom, make sure she follows the guidelines for protecting herself, such as washing her hands after she touches the packaging, and disposing or sanitizing the to-go packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.