Uber Eats is making it easy to share a special treat from afar. The app's newest feature is meant to help you connect with your friends and family when you can't be together, by sending them a meal or drink from their fave spot. Uber Eats' new "Share this Delivery" feature is bringing a game-changing way to stay connected with your loved ones, one shared delivery at a time. To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is teaming up with Starbucks with its #SendACup campaign, so you can have Starbucks delivered to anyone, anywhere.

Uber Eats announced the release of its new Share this Delivery feature on Wednesday, May 6, and it's a permanent addition to the app. The feature allows you to send food and beverages to loved ones, and easily share the status of that delivery with them, so they can be available to receive it when it arrives. The new feature is available to use in the Uber Eats app globally. Launching in time for Mother's Day, the feature is a special option for those who can't be together to celebrate. If you don't see the new feature right away, try updating your app.

You can use Share this Delivery by entering the recipient's address for the delivery in your Uber Eats app. Then, find the restaurant you'd like to order from, and place an order as you normally would. Once you get to the order confirmation page, you can tap the share button at the top, to the left of the Help button. After you select it, you'll be able to share a tracking link. Find the contact you wish to send it to (either in a text message or an email), tap their icon, and the Uber Eats link will appear in a message. You can customize your text if you'd like, and then hit send and you're set to go.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

The feature does not require your recipient to have the Uber Eats app. If they do, the tracking link will lead them to the app's map section. If they don't have the app, the link will bring up a browser page with the map. You can still leave a tip for the Uber Eats driver when you use the Share this Delivery feature, and you can choose to send food or drink from any restaurant available on the Uber Eats app.

Launching along with the feature is the #SendACup campaign with Starbucks. The Uber Eats' partnership with the Seattle-based coffee giant is available to encourage others to make someone's day by sending a favorite coffee or treat. To deliver your bestie's fave cold brew with the Share this Delivery feature, you'll complete the same steps above, and select Starbucks when searching for a restaurant.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

To start using the Share this Delivery feature on Uber Eats, open your app, and follow the steps to place an order for someone you can't share a meal with IRL.