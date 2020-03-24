With official social distancing measures in place, many local businesses in the restaurant industry have taken a hit as officials struggle to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While many restaurants and bars have temporarily closed or no longer offer dine-in services, a number of them still have delivery and pickup options. If you're looking for the perfect excuse to support local businesses who are struggling amidst the novel coronavirus crisis, Great American Takeout Day on March 24 is encouraging hungry diners around the country to band together in solidarity and enjoy something delicious while they're at it.

Taco Tuesday is going by Takeout Tuesday on March 24, thanks to a social media movement encouraging customers to get at least one pick-up or delivery meal from a local restaurant. The industry has been hard-hit financially as their customers stay home. Luckily, keeping yourself safe while enjoying your favorite food and drinks is easier than ever, thanks to a number of companies offering contactless delivery and special to-go and curbside pick-up options. When picking up your food from a restaurant or from your front door, wash your hands before and after you handle your food packaging, and discard any wrappers as soon as possible. In addition, if you're ordering delivery, be sure you tip your delivery person for risking his or her health to make sure your order gets to your front door.

While it's your choice which local restaurant you choose to support, some services are offering some sweet deals to help you save on delivery fees.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is currently waiving all delivery fees when you order from local businesses. There is no promo code or minimum amount you need to order.

Postmates

Postmates is offering discounted delivery fees or money off orders from select restaurants. People who sign up for the first time can also enjoy $100 in delivery credit.

DoorDash

DoorDash is waiving delivery fees from a selection of neighborhood restaurants. In addition, new users can get $5 off their first three orders.

GrubHub

GrubHub is currently offering $5 off your first order.

While Great American Takeout Day is only going on for the whole of Tuesday, March 24, customers can continue to support local restaurants and the industry at large by purchasing gift cards to use once the pandemic is past, donating to funds helping workers furloughed by the closures, and continuing to order delivery and take-out in the coming weeks.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.