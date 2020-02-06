Wendy's is giving you something to wake up for with a new extension of its menu. Its new breakfast options bring you a twist on some classic Wendy's flavors. Wendy's new breakfast menu for 2020 is coming soon, and it includes a breakfast sandwich with six strips of bacon.

Wendy's new permanent breakfast menu launches in restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 2. Select locations have already been serving breakfast, but to celebrate the full launch, the chain is announcing a few new items. To get fans excited, Wendy's announced its new breakfast menu with a little bit of shade thrown McDonald's way, writing, "Hey @McDonalds, roast us." Wendy's then shared the real news: "Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on [March 2] there will be something worth waking up for."

One of the items dropping is the Breakfast Baconator, a breakfast sandwich stacked with eggs, a sausage patty, two slices of American cheese, and *six* strips of Applewood smoked bacon. It's all sandwiched between a hamburger bun and topped with a Swiss cheese sauce. The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is another new breakfast item coming in hot. It features a crispy chicken fillet and maple honey butter sandwiched in a buttermilk biscuit.

Courtesy of Wendy's

To wake you up, Wendy's is offering the new Frosty-ccino. Available in small or large, the Frosty-ccino is a cold-brewed coffee option featuring a swirl of Wendy's Frosty mix. Yep, there's straight-up ice cream in this pick-me-up. You can get the Frosty-ccino with either Vanilla or Chocolate flavored Frosty mix. If you're not in an ice cream and coffee mood, you can still sip on a regular cold brew or a hot brewed coffee from Wendy's.

These additions put a spin on the new breakfast offering coming to Wendy's, but if you want a classic breakfast item, there are several croissant sandwiches, biscuit sandwiches, and plain Honey Butter Biscuits without chicken.

Other items available on Wendy's new breakfast menu include a Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, a Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, and a Bacon, Egg, & Swiss Croissant. Most of the sandwich options are available as Breakfast Combos, served with a drink and Homestyle Potatoes. You can snag a couple tasty bites as sides to your order, like a Sausage Biscuit and a Sausage and Egg Burrito, as well as the Homestyle Potatoes and a Honey Butter Biscuit.

Biscuits, croissants, and bacon are finally coming to Wendy's, so get ready to try them on March 2.