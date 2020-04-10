Easter Sunday is almost here. If you're looking to spend less time in the kitchen, you may want to get to know your other options. Fortunately, there are plenty of places selling meals you can pick up. Here's where to get Easter dinner to-go if you're not cooking for the holiday.

Easter is on Sunday, April 12, and this year is going to be a little different, thanks to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Many U.S. states will still be observing shelter-in-place orders come Sunday, but takeout and delivery are still viable options for the holiday meal. If you don't have a dinner planned yet, you may be wondering which spots will be open.

While these restaurant locations should be open on Easter in your location, participation and holiday hours may vary, so it's important to give your local store a call before you place any orders. This way, you'll avoid any frustration if your location is closed or has reduced hours.

1. Einstein Bros. Bagels' special Easter fare

Einstein Bros. is open for takeout on Sunday, April 12 and you can use the "Order Ahead" feature through the app on Google Play or the App Store.

You can order from Einstein Bros.' regular menu or grab one of its Family Meals. Family Meals for sale include a new Nova Lox add-on kit, which comes with cold smoked Nova Lox salmon, sliced red onion, tomato, lemon, and capers. The Nova Lox kit sells for $19.99 and feeds four, while other Family Meals include portions for up to six to eight people, with a price range of $9.99 to $29.99.

Courtesy of Einstein Bros.

2. Boston Market

Boston Market is selling Easter meal options including à la carte entrées, sides, and pies, as well as complete meals that you can heat and serve. You can order ahead and pick up your takeout starting on Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12.

3. IHOP

You can get IHOP delivered via DoorDash or curbside pickup at some locations on Easter Sunday, so get ready to load up on a pancake and ham brunch.

4. Cracker Barrel

Many Cracker Barrel locations will remain open for takeout and delivery on Sunday, April 12. They're also selling special Easter Heat N' Serve meals for takeout that you can order ahead of time. These serve four to six people, sell for a $50 minimum, and include traditional Easter bites like ham, roasted vegetables, and savory sides.

5. Chili's

Get some takeout from Chili's on Easter via curbside pickup or delivery. You can get some of its meal deals or even order beer, wine, or margaritas to-go at participating locations in California, New York, Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Florida, and Tennessee.

6. Denny's

You can order takeout from Denny's for Easter with its Denny's on Demand delivery or pickup option.

7. TGI Friday's

TGI Friday's is open for delivery and pickup on Sunday, April 12. Friday's is selling Easter Feast meal kits that you can order to cook at home, including a Steak and Rib Kit for $50 and a Surf and Turf Kit for $65.

8. Applebee's

Applebee’s is open for delivery and carside orders at participating locations, so you can get all the boneless wings you want.

9. McDonald's

You can expect most Mickey D's to remain open for takeout on Easter, so you can get your Big Mac fix.

10. Olive Garden

You can get your pasta faves on Easter with curbside pickup from Olive Garden. Its carside pickup option lets you place your order and pay ahead online before you head down to pick it up.

11. P. F. Chang's

Most P. F. Chang's locations should remain open for takeout on Easter. You can get curbside pickup or delivery for a tasty bite this weekend.

12. Burger King

You can get takeout from Burger King on Easter or choose to have it delivered. Some locations are offering free delivery with a $10 minimum order.

If you do order food from one of the options above, be sure to follow guidelines for protecting yourself by practicing social distancing, washing your hands after touching packaging, and immediately throwing out and/or sanitizing all food packaging. With all the takeout options, it's easy to still grab a great meal and stay safe.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.