Here comes Easter hopping its way over. Pretty soon, it'll be time to put on your pastel and floral Sunday best for Easter brunch with the crew. You may be heading home for the holiday and getting together with your family for traditional fun of egg dyeing and egg hunting. For any plans you have on the books, you'll need to have some captions for Easter selfies ready to use.

Any major holiday needs to be documented on the 'Gram, and you know a selfie is going to happen at some point. It's as inevitable as the Easter chocolate that'll fill up your basket. A true Instagram pro knows that a caption takes any regular pic to the next level. (It's like getting a solid chocolate bunny versus a hollow one, you know?)

You might want to make sure everyone sees your Easter outfit, or snap a group selfie with your whole family. Either way, you don't need to be searching (like you will be for the eggs in your backyard) for the right words to post. I've got you covered with these 35 captions just for Easter selfies. You can choose something punny or super sweet. Just remember to have a hoppy Easter with your favorite Peeps filled with tons of chocolate and egg-cellent snaps.

1. "Happy Easter from my Peeps to yours."

2. "Just smiling because some bunny loves me."

3. "Over-easy like Sunday morning."

4. "Me + chocolate = the forever kind of love."

5. "Some bunny wants you to have the best Easter ever, and that some bunny is me."

6. "Chillin' with my favorite Peeps."

7. "What can I say, I'm feeling egg-cellent on Easter Sunday."

8. "I think we can all agree that my Easter outfit is pretty egg-cellent."

9. "When life gives you lemons, throw it back and ask for chocolate."

10. "Smile a little more, especially on Easter."

11. "With chocolate and my fave Peeps, of course I'm smiling from ear-to-ear."

12. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy, but solid chocolate bunnies are definitely one of them."

13. "Feeling a little eggstra today."

14. "Today, I've got a little spring in my step."

15. "Compliment me on my Easter outfit, for Peep's sake."

16. "I do not carrot all. I look fab."

17. "Having a good hare day."

18. "Don’t worry, be hoppy."

19. "Feelin’ egg-cellent this morning if I do say so myself."

20. "Bunny kisses and Easter wishes from me to you."

21. "Egg-cited for Easter Sunday."

22. "I'm only a good egg on Easter Sunday."

23. "Wearing my Sunday best on Easter."

24. "In your Easter bonnet with all the frills upon it." — Irving Berlin, "Easter Parade"

25. "You crack me up."

26. "Oh, I wanna dance with some bunny."

27. "All about those Easter vibes."

28. "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace."

29. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty, "Wildflowers"

30. "You can't egg-nore how cute I look today."

31. "I'm dyeing to know what you think of my Easter outfit."

32. "I prefer living in color." — David Hockney

33. "Looking eggstra cute today."

34. "Brunch and boujee on Easter Sunday."

35. "Today, I put all my eggs in one basket."