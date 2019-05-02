Sophie Turner may have just randomly have decided to get married in Las Vegas, but she's already iconic because of what she wore to her wedding. Turner ditched any version of an average white wedding dress for a jumpsuit. Her look, made by Ukrainian fashion label Bevza, was white and 100% silk. It's strappy and the fabric wraps in the front, with extra billowy pant legs. The jumpsuit is an angelic dream while also letting everyone know you wear the pants. So where can you buy Sophie Turner's Bevza wedding jumpsuit?

Straight from Bevza's site. Turner's suit is currently available for pre-order and is selling for €580, which is a bit over $648. The jumpsuit is part of Bevza's SS19 collection. The entire collection is big on swishy pant legs and airy colors, full of funky-but-tailored silhouettes. (Jumpsuits with a strong shape and glamorous details clearly seem to be the move for Turner. Earlier in the night, before her wedding, she rocked a silver, embroidered Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that can only be described as "futuristic.")

This one that she wore to her wedding is currently available in XS, S, and M, which are sizes 0-2, 4-6, and 8-10, respectively. It'll start shipping on June 1.

Silk Jumpsuit $648.21 Bevza

Apart from the jumpsuit looking fabulous because Turner is fabulous, it's also a perfect low-maintenance look for getting married on a whim. Turner and Jonas were already in town for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed. According to records obtained by People, the two applied for a marriage license earlier that day (confirming that the Turner-Jonas wedding was legit).

With Diplo playing videographer via Instagram Stories, fans know that Khalid was present for the Vegas wedding. Country duo Dan + Shay were also there, along with Nick and Kevin Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra serving as a maid of honor. Chopra's was a stand-in MOH, though: in January 2018, Turner confirmed Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams as one of two maids of honor. Jonas also confirmed earlier this year that he and Turner have been planning a summer 2019 destination wedding in France.

If you do want to look like an A-list actress who just got hitched to rockstar in Vegas and $648 is a bit out of your price range, there are loads of other jumpsuits with the best elements of Turner's Bevza one.

Satin Ring Detail Cowl Front Jumpsuit $60 $30 Boohoo

While the belt detail is different from the Bevza jumpsuit, this one from Boohoo has the same amount of shine and swish. It's available in sizes 2-10.

Middle Of Things Jumpsuit - Ivory $34.99 Fashion Nova Curve

If you want to cut a dashing figure like Sophie Turner, this Fashion Nova Curve jumpsuit is it — from the plunging neckline to waist-down cape detail. It comes in sizes XL-3X.

Satin Twill Jumpsuit $125 Topshop

If you want a softer shimmer, try this ivory-colored satin jumpsuit that's somewhere between white and champagne. It's available in sizes 0-14 at Topshop.

Deep V-Neck Jumpsuit $59 LEITH by Nordstrom

There's this jumpsuit from Nordstrom's label LEITH, available in sizes 1X-4X, which has the wide legs of the Bevza suit. The neckline is a bit more modest, but the cool thing about this jumpsuit is that it also plunges in the back.

Strappy Satin Jumpsuit - TALL $62 $31 Pretty Little Thing

And last but not least, there's this number from Pretty Little Thing's tall collection. It's available in sizes 2-12. From the spaghetti straps to the white, satin shine, this jumpsuit will have you twinning with Turner at her wedding.

The best part is that another Turner-Jonas wedding is surely on the horizon this summer — this time in France, revered a tad more than Las Vegas as the home of art, beauty, and sophistication. Since Turner always comes dressed to kill, you know you can expect yet another iconic look (probably another dope jumpsuit moment) soon this summer.