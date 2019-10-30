Here's What Your Favorite Celebrity Couple Reveals About Your Relationship

Let's be honest, everyone has a favorite celebrity couple. Besides the fact that living vicariously through famous people can be fun, analyzing the type of dynamic you're most attracted to can also be surprisingly telling. That's why finding out what your favorite celebrity couple reveals about your relationship is a great way to get a fresh perspective on your love life. After all, what you gravitate towards, be it colors, flavors, patterns, style, romantic partners, or certain celebrities you feel particularly connected to, can be a reflection of different facets of your personality.

Of course, no two relationships are exactly alike. And it's also important to realize that celebrity couples are oftentimes being marketed as a brand. So, the relationship that's presented to the public isn't always in line with how things are behind closed doors. That said, seeing interpersonal dynamics play out publically and noticing any parallels in your relationship is interesting. Not to mention, acknowledging that even celebrity power couples have strengths and shortcomings is also helpful. So, here's what Lindsey Metselaar, relationship expert and host of the dating podcast We Met At Acme, had to say about some of Hollywood's most notable celebrity couples and their unique relationship dynamics.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images It's tough to think of a couple as synonymous with soulmates as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. They are too cute, and if you can't get enough of this feel-good duo, it's safe to say that you and bae know how to have fun. “It’s clear that they both have strong family values, yet they take the time to cook together, make each other laugh, and have special date nights,” Metselaar previously told Elite Daily. “If you admire John and Chrissy, you're not afraid to call your partner out and to focus on the lightness and humor of being in a relationship.”

Cardi B & Offset Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's no secret that Cardi B and Offset have been through their fair share of ups and downs. However, most relationships encounter hardship sooner or later. That's why it's so inspiring when a couple can rise above the drama and be there for each other. “It’s clear that they support each other, but Offset definitely has a wandering eye," noted Metselaar explained. "They are both people who love attention." If you feel a deep connection to these two, then you and your partner probably love the spotlight and aren't afraid of a little drama now and then.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have also reportedly, experienced struggles since they've been together in regards to Bieber's mental health journey. However, in the end, Baldwin has been supportive of Bieber taking steps to better himself. “If this is your favorite couple, you believe that you can change someone and have a happy ending with them at the end of the day," noted Metselaar.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “These are two very talented actors who equally build each other up,” Metselaar explained. “When Emily wins an award, John is always tearing up with joy for his wife.” If you're channeling Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, then you and bae love to see each other succeed. Your relationship is likely overflowing with support and team-spirit vibes.

Ellen Degeneres & Portia De Rossi PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images "For being a celebrity couple, Ellen and Portia mostly keep things low-key,” said Metselaar. They don't spend much time in the public eye and seem to be very private. Feeling a connection to Ellen and Portia signifies that you likely have a deeply private world with your partner, and you're both very careful who you let into your inner circle.