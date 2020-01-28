Here's What Jimmy Garoppolo's Zodiac Sign Says About Him As A Partner

You don't have to be a super sports fan to know that Jimmy Garoppolo brings the heat. (As in, he's literally so hot and also an incredible athlete.) As the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo has recovered from ALC tears and sex-negative tabloids, all to bring his team to the Super Bowl, and for the first time since 2013 no less. Though his actions on the field speak for themselves, Jimmy Garoppolo's zodiac sign may give some extra insight on what he's like as a romantic player — I mean, partner.

Born on Nov. 2, 1991, Garoppolo has a sun sign of Scorpio. As Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology shares, Scorpios are water signs ruled by the planet Pluto. "Pluto, in astrology, rules sex, power, keeping things hidden, among other things," Mckean tells Elite Daily.

Sexy, powerful, and above all, private, Garoppolo likely makes for a suave and sultry date. "Scorpio is the most intense sign of the zodiac," Mckean says. "They are cool, calm, and collected on the exterior, but have an emotional fury the strength of a hurricane in their chests."

While Garoppolo's current romantic status is still a little unclear, astrology says he's 100% partner material.

He's a good listener. While Scorpios tend to be slow to open up about their own feelings, Linda Furiate, consulting astrologer and spiritual motivator notes that they like to know everything about their partner. "Scorpios often make good listeners with an empathetic ear," Furiate tells Elite Daily. "Until a certain level of trust is developed Scorpio may prefer to withhold personal or sensitive facts about themselves." Furiate adds that while they mean well, Scorpios can be a little calculating with their questions. If there's something they want to know — like who their date last texted or what their partner's ex is like — Furiate shares that Scorpios are good at getting all the tea. "They are great at probing into their partners lives and have a gentle way of gathering information," Furiate says.

He'll remember your birthday. Garoppolo won't just listen to you, he'll likely remember all the things that you told him. "Scorpio has a good memory, which is great for remembering birthdays, anniversaries, and to pick up almond milk on the way home from work," Furiate says. As Furiate shares, Scorpios are known for being romantic and magnetic. They care deeply about their partners, and want their partners to feel loved. From checking in about your big meeting to remembering to pickup the dry cleaning, Garoppolo will keep track of the little things you told him.

He can get a little jealous. (But is also really loyal.) "Scorpio in love is passionate and intense," Furiate says. "They are known for their intensity and possessiveness and often take their commitments quite seriously." As Furiate shares, this water sign isn't great at sharing. When they like someone, they go all in, and they expect the same from their partner. "When a Scorpio is in love, they see no one else but their own partner," Mckean says. "Although they can humor some minor flirtations for show, they stick to one partner at a time once they are committed." Known for being sexy and intense, Scorpio can be a big flirt. However, once they find someone they really love, they're in it for the long haul.