After tearing his ACL early on in the 2018 football season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back and buffer — er, I mean, tougher than ever. In his third season with the team, he's led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl since 2013, where they'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Feb. 2. Though I'm usually more concerned with buffalo wings and the Puppy Bowl than football on Super Bowl Sunday, I do have at least one (sort of) football-related question on my mind: Does anyone know if Jimmy Garoppolo is single? (Elite Daily reached out to Garoppolo's reps for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

You'd think an NFL QB would have a hard time keeping his dating life under wraps, but somehow, Garoppolo has (mostly) been able to do it. Though he's been romantically linked to people in the past, it seems like the hunky 49er is currently single — or, at least, not dating anyone publicly. Previously, Garoppolo was reportedly involved with model Alexandra King, whom he was first spotted with at Disneyland in March 2018. A few months later, the maybe-couple was photographed holding hands (and doing a little smooching) in San Jose.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Despite all the coupley photos, Garoppolo claimed in a 2018 feature with Bleacher Report that — up until the tabloids started calling King his "girlfriend" — he wasn't even aware he was in a relationship. "It was news to me," he said, giving the impression that things weren't too serious. However, following his season-ending ACL injury in Sept. 2018, his old flame had a... strong reaction. After the news broke, she posted a single word, "Karma," on a black background in her Instagram Story along with a smiley emoji. King deleted the Story soon after posting, but not before it raised some eyebrows.

After his rumored relationship with King, Garoppolo was spotted in July 2018 on a dinner date with adult film star Kiara Mia. Since then, little has been reported about Garoppolo's love interests. According to his long-time friend Neal Zeman, the QB isn't really one for dating. "He's always been kind of single for the most part," he told The Mercury News in Jan. 2020. Garoppolo's teammate Mike McGlinchey also told The Mercury News that the QB prefers to keep the details of his private life... you, know, private. "The position kind of glamorizes everything, and Jimmy doesn't want any of that," he explained.

Perhaps helping the 49ers secure their first Super Bowl win since 1995 will score the NFL QB at GF. If not... well, my DMs are open, Jimmy G.