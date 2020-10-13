Harry Styles' relationship history may be a total mystery, but it's no secret the former One Direction member knows how to write a good love song. Since becoming a solo artist in 2016, Styles has penned all of his own music, and his songs have covered everything from the exciting start of a new relationship to the bitter end of one. Based on your zodiac sign, the Harry Styles song that describes your love life totally varies, but IMO, you're sure to find a song on one of Styles' two studio albums that captures your approach to relationships.

Your birthdate can say a lot about how you deal with matters of the heart. While some stubborn signs fight to make love last, others take flight the minute things get difficult. Some signs are quick to forgive, while others hold grudges long after a relationship ends. Fans may never know whether Styles even actually dated Tracee Ellis Ross or whether he's still pining after Camille Rowe, but I do know he has a way with words when it comes to describing every stage of a relationship. Depending on your zodiac sign, here's the Styles song that best sums up your dating life.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "Cherry" Don't you call him 'baby' / We're not talking lately / Don't you call him what you used to call me / I confess / I can tell that you are at your best / I'm selfish so I'm hating it Aries are fiercely competitive, and when someone ends a relationship with them, they tend to feel more bitter than heartbroken.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "Sweet Creature" I know when we started / Just two hearts in one home / It gets harder when we argue / We're both stubborn / I know, but oh / Sweet creature, sweet creature / Wherever I go, you bring me home As one of the most stubborn signs of the zodiac, Taureans love putting up a fight, but they're always willing to fight for a relationship that's worth saving.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "Falling" Forget what I said / It's not what I meant / And I can't take it back / I can't unpack the baggage you left / What am I now? / What am I now? / What if I'm someone I don't want around? / I'm fallin' again / I'm fallin' again / I'm fallin' Though Geminis tend to speak freely and act impulsively, they oftentimes second-guess the things they say and do, especially when it comes to relationships.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "Canyon Moon" Staring at the ceiling / Two weeks and I'll be home / Carry the feeling / Through Paris, all through Rome / And I'm still thinking back to / A time under the canyon moon Cancers are nostalgic AF, and these sentimental individuals can't help but reminisce about past relationships and romantic encounters, even long after they've ended.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "Woman" I'm selfish, I know / But I don't ever want to see you with him / I'm selfish, I know / I told you, but I know you never listen / I hope you can see the shape that I'm in / While he's touching your skin / He's right where I should, where I should be The lions of the zodiac are stubbornly loyal, and while a Leo in love is generous and kind, a spurned Leo tends to be possessive and jealous.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Sunflower, Vol. 6" Your flowers just died / Plant new seeds in the melody / Let me inside, I wanna get to know you / I don't wanna make you feel bad / But I've been trying hard not to act a fool / My sunflower Virgos enjoy nothing more than helping and supporting others, and while they can come off as a touch overbearing, their intensity usually comes from a place of love.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Adore You" You don't have to say you love me / You don't have to say nothing / You don't have to say you're mine / Honey, I'd walk through fire for you / Just let me adore you Libras are typically very affectionate with their lovers, and rather than playing games, they're open and honest about their adoration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Golden" I don't wanna be alone / But I, I can feel it take a hold / I can feel you take control / Of who I am and all I've ever known / Loving you's the antidote Passionate Scorpios put their all into relationships, but unfortunately, that sometimes means holding onto their lovers ever after the spark is gone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "Watermelon Sugar" Strawberries on a summer evenin' / Baby, you're the end of June / I want your belly and that summer feelin' / Getting washed away in you Sagittarians fall hard and fast, and though they usually to lose interest just as quickly, even a short-lived romance with a Sag tends to be a memorable and sensuous experience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Fine Line" Put a price on emotion / I'm looking for something to buy / You've got my devotion / But man, I can hate you sometimes Capricorns take their futures and their relationships seriously, and they're more likely to stick with a partner they no longer love out of moral obligation than simply end things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Two Ghosts" Tastes so sweet, looks so real / Sounds like something that I used to feel / But I can't touch what I see / We're not who we used to be Aquarians are unsentimental, straightforward types, so when they lose interest in a partner, they won't hesitate to let that person know.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "She" She lives in daydreams with me / She's the first one that I see / And I don't know why / I don't know who she is Dreamy Pisceans easily get caught up in fantasies, and they have a habit of romanticizing relationships, both real and imagined.