Ariana Grande has loved and she's lost, but that's not what she sees. Rather than mourning past relationships until she has no tears left to cry, the singer uses her exes and experiences as inspo for her music. Her five albums cover love, loss, and everything in between, and based on your zodiac sign, the Ariana Grande song that describes your love life may be sweet, sassy, or straight-up sexy. Maybe you're more of a Sweetener than a Dangerous Woman. Perhaps you're more likely to say thank u, next than Yours Truly. Whatever the case and whatever your sign, I promise Ari has a bop for you.

From Sean to Ricky to Malcolm to Pete, Grande isn't shy about sharing the ups and downs of her love life through her song lyrics. And while it's not clear when her sixth studio album will drop, I have a feeling it will deliver some romantic odes about her current relationship with Dalton Gomez. However, whether you're boo'd up like Grande or single and ready to mingle, the singer seems to always get what you're going through. Depending on your zodiac sign, here's the Grande song that best sums up your dating life.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "Greedy" I don't need a phone call / Got nothing to say / I'ma tell you when it's over / Got no games to play / You know that I'm coming tonight / I know I'm coming tonight / I just need to get this out the way Fiery Aries don't play games, and if they want something (or someone), then they're not going to let anything stand in their way.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "God is a woman" You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you / My one, when all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman Taureans are the sensual seducers of the zodiac, and these romantics love nothing more than pampering and pleasing their partners.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "Problem" Hey, baby, even though I hate ya / I wanna love ya / I want you / And even though I can't forgive ya / I really want to / I want you Indecisive Geminis can never make up their minds, which is why they prefer fun, impulsive hookups to long-term relationships.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "Almost Is Never Enough" Almost, almost is never enough / We were so close to being in love / If I would have known that you wanted me, the way I wanted you, babe / Then maybe we wouldn't be two worlds apart / But right here in each others arms Cancers tend to overanalyze and overthink every last thing, and they can't help but wonder, "What if?" about all their failed relationships.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" You know what you're doin' to me / You're singin' my songs in the streets / Actin' all innocent, please / When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it / Then you realize she's right there / And you're at home like, 'D*mn, she can't compare' Drama-loving Leos know their worth, and they won't hesitate to pursue the things (or people) they want — even if a person is already taken.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Love Me Harder" Tell me something, I need to know / Then take my breath and never let it go / If you just let me invade your space / I'll take the pleasure, take it with the pain Virgos can be a bit overbearing in relationships, but it's only because they genuinely care about their SO's needs (and want to make sure their own needs are met in return).

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "The Way" If you want it, I got it, I got it everyday / You can get whatever you need from me / Stay by your side, I'll never leave you / And I ain't going nowhere 'cause you're a keeper A Libra in love holds nothing back, and as one of the most loyal and affectionate signs of the zodiac, they'll make sure their partner knows exactly how they feel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Into You" Got everyone watchin' us, so baby, let's keep it secret / A little bit scandalous, but baby, don't let them see it / A little less conversation and a little more touch my body / 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you For sexy Scorpios, a little mystery, a touch of scandal, and a lot passion is always a good idea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "thank u, next" One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain / Now I'm so amazing / Say I've loved and I've lost / But that's not what I see / So, look what I got / Look what you taught me Free-spirited Sagittarians always see the glass as half-full, and since lovers don't tend to keep their attention for long, they rarely mourn their breakups.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Focus" I'm over here doing what I like / I'm over here working day and night / And if my real ain't real enough / I'm sorry for you, bae Capricorns are unapologetically committed to their goals and dreams, and if a lover doesn't accept their quirks, then a Cap has no problem finding a replacement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Let Me Love You" I just broke up with my ex / Now I'm out here single, I don't really know what's next / But I ain’t even trippin', I'ma chill and sit back / And I know they will be coming from the right / And the left, left, left Aquarians are all about their independence, so they never sweat breakups — they know someone new will come along soon enough.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "Right There" And I get butterflies, just thinking / About you, boy, you're on my mind / Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming / Lost in in your eyes and I lose all track of time Pisceans are total dreamers, and if anyone is going to lose themselves in a romantic daydream, it's these folks.