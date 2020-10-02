Even if you're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time, there's probably a Taylor Swift song to suit your mood. With eight albums in three different musical genres, the singer has penned songs about crushes, love, heartbreak, healing, and everything in between. Are they all bops? You betcha. Are you going to relate to all of them? No, probably not. Based on your zodiac sign, the Taylor Swift song that describes your love life may be about romance, regret, or even revenge. After all, your zodiac sign can indicate what kind of lover you are (or whether you're more Reputation than Lover).

It's no secret Swift gets a lot of song inspo from her own love life. Whether she's in the throes of lust or in the midst of a breakup, she puts all those feelings into her lyrics, which is why there's a TSwift song for just about every mood, personality, and relationship stage. Red is all about intense, tumultuous love. Folklore focuses on longing and lost. And Fearless is perfect for anyone who's head-over-heels. Depending on your zodiac sign, I've got the Swift song that best sums up your dating life (and no, you don't have to be a Swiftie to appreciate it).

Aries (March 21—April 19): "You Belong With Me" Can't you see that I'm the one who understands you / Been here all along, so why can't you see? / You belong with me / Standing by and waiting at your back door / All this time how could you not know, baby? / You belong with me, you belong with me Confident and charismatic Aries are never afraid to pursue the things they want, and when they want to be with someone, they won't hesitate to let that person know.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "Stay Stay Stay" You took the time to memorize me / My fears, my hopes, and dreams / I just like hanging out with you, all the time / All those times that you didn't leave, it's been occurring to me / I'd like to hang out with you, for my whole life Sensual Taureans love nothing more than feeling comfortable in relationships, and once they find someone who makes them feel safe, they'll do anything to keep that person around.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "I Almost Do" Oh, we made quite a mess, babe / It's probably better off this way / And I confess, babe / In my dreams, you're touching my face / And asking me if I want to try again with you / And I almost do Though easygoing and fun, Geminis are totally unpredictable, and because they can never make up their minds, their love lives tend to be like rollercoaster rides.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "If This Was A Movie" I was playing back a thousand memories, baby / Thinkin' 'bout everything we've been through / Maybe I've been going back too much lately / When time stood still and I had you Cancers have a hard time letting go of anything, and because they're so nostalgic, they have a tendency to romanticize past relationships — even if they ended for a good reason.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "ME!" I know I tend to make it about me / I know you never get just what you see / But I will never bore you, baby Over-the-top Leos demand a lot from their lovers, but in return, they provide endless excitement and unerring loyalty.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Lover" Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close forever and ever? / And ah, take me out, and take me home / You're my, my, my, my lover Loyal, sensitive Virgos tend to be a bit intense in relationships, but there's nothing they won't do for the people they love.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Paper Rings" I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings / Uh huh, that's right / Darling, you're the one I want, and / I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this Though Libras may be a little materialistic, they're also idealists, and they're willing to make sacrifices for the things (and people) they believe in.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Blank Space" So it's gonna be forever / Or it's gonna go down in flames / You can tell me when it's over / If the high was worth the pain Scorpios have a reputation as the most vengeful sign of the zodiac, and though they make for passionate lovers, a relationship with a Scorpio is rarely a stable one.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "Wildest Dreams" I said, 'No one has to know what we do' / His hands are in my hair, his clothes are in my room / And his voice is a familiar sound / Nothin' lasts forever / But this is gettin' good now While a relationship with a Sagittarius tends to be exciting and all-consuming at first, these free spirits have a bad habit of losing interest as fast as they fall.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Ours" Seems like there's always / Someone who disapproves / They'll judge it like they know about me and you / And the verdict comes from those with nothing else to do / The jury's out / And my choice is you Capricorns don't really care what anyone else thinks, and when they find someone they love, they'll protect and defend that person no matter what.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Invisible String" Time, mystical time / Cuttin' me open, then healin' me fine / Were there clues I didn't see? / And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me? Mystical Aquarians rarely get caught up in emotions, mostly because they believe in fate and think everything (including love and heartbreak) happens for a reason.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "Love Story" Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run / You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess / It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes' Idealistic Pisceans are the dreamers of the zodiac, and for them, every crush has the potential to turn into an epic love story.