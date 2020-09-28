Try your best not to totally and completely freak out, but there's a fan theory Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross dated. And, TBH, I believe it. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Ross and Styles for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Now, before you go ahead and write this rumor off all together, just give me a chance to show you all the evidence. On Sept. 28, celeb gossip IG @deuxmoi posted a tip from an anonymous source who reportedly claimed, "Was at a pace [sic] in Laurel Canyon sat next to Harry Styles and Tracy Elise [sic] Ross. They were definitely on a date and their convo was pretty juicy! This was maybe 6/8 months ago," the source reportedly wrote. When asked what Styles and Ross were saying to each other during their "juicy" conversation, the source reportedly said, "they were asking eachother [sic] where the wildest place they've hooked up was, and if they should go to the bathroom together (in pg terms.)"

Sadly, when asked if they heard what their answers were, the source reportedly confessed that they weren't able to make them out, but they did reportedly manage to note that, based on what they saw that night, Styles and Ross were "definitely on a date/hooking up."

Check out the screenshot straight from the @deuxmoi Instagram Story for yourself here:

OK, so that covers Exhibit A. But what else? What other proof do people have that these two were at some point an item? Well, there's also the out-of-control chemistry they had in Dec. 2019, when Ross just so happened to be a guest on The Late Late Show while Styles was hosting.

Let me put it to you like this: the other guest was his rumored ex Kendall Jenner, who, he introduced as "my friend." Meanwhile, he introduced Ross as "a lady I love so much" and noted that she looks "fantastic."

During the actual interview, Jenner pretty much sat quietly while Styles and Ross got their flirt on.

"It was Instagram... the DMs," Ellis began, as she explained how she and Styles connected. "Harry started liking my pictures. I was like, 'Who is this Harry Styles?'" To that, Styles interjected, "I'm a fan!"

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

Ross continued, "Then I started commenting on your pictures and then I was like, 'When are you gonna perform in LA?' and you were like, 'This weekend, do you want to come?' and I was like, 'I do, sir.'"

She says the whole thing with lots of enthusiasm and uses sultry voices here and there, so I really recommend watching the whole thing with sound on for the full effect:

Needless to say, people on Twitter had some thoughts on all of this.

Lots of people want it to be true.

Is this line from "Adore You" about her?

Some find it interesting.

Some find it aspirational.

Even if they don't believe it, some people are choosing to live in denial.

This fan wants to cast them in a rom-com.

People are saying this news may excuse everything else about 2020.