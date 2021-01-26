Whether you're riding solo or boo'd up, there's no wrong way to spend Valentine's Day. Yes, Feb. 14 is typically associated with flowers, chocolates, and a fancy restaurant, but it's possible that just isn't your idea of a good time. And because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you likely won't be able to celebrate V-Day with a big night out this year. Luckily, there are still plenty of fun ways to celebrate the holiday at home, and I have some suggestions for how you should spend Valentine's Day, based on your zodiac sign and regardless of your relationship status.

At-home dates don't have to involve a streaming service and pants with an elastic waistband. As well as being cost-effective and easy, date nights spent at home can be really hot when done right (even if you're celebrating Feb. 14 with a party of one). Of course, like most date ideas, sexy nights spent in are not a one-size-fits-all situation, and what appeals to you may depend on your zodiac sign. From sipping wine and streaming movies to reading erotica and rubbing one out, here is the ideal way to spend your V-Day at home this year, depending on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Take A Yoga Class SolStock/E+/Getty Images Aries are always up for a challenge, and whether they're new to yoga or a yogi master, they'll likely appreciate the chance to roll out their mat and work on new poses. There are tons of free yoga classes available to stream online, both for solo practicers and for those taking a class with a partner. FYI, partner poses can get pretty intimate, and an Aries looking to turn up the heat can always opt to do a class sans clothing. Namaste!

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Fake A Hotel Stay You don't need to actually stay at a hotel to get turndown service. Taureans are all about luxury, and they can experience five-star hospitality at home by clearing the clutter out of the bedroom, slipping into a bathrobe, and chilling a bottle of champagne in an ice bucket. Whether they're spending the evening solo or with their boo, Taureans will love watching TV in bed and ordering "room service." Don't forget to leave mini chocolates on the pillows.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Watch A Comedy Show No one appreciates quick wit quite like a Gemini, and there's a good chance they'll prefer to spend V-Day watching stand-up acts rather than sappy rom-coms. Pop some popcorn and check out all the comedy specials available to stream on Netflix, where Gems are sure to find something that will tickle their funny bone. IMO, a really great belly laugh feels just as good (if not better) than a really great orgasm.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Cook A Gourmet Dinner For Cancer, nothing beats the comfort and coziness of a night spent getting creative in the kitchen. These domestic folks love the feeling of producing a home-cooked meal, and cooking a gourmet dinner is the perfect way for them to make the most of the holiday. Find a fancy recipe made for either one or two and make sure to gather all of the ingredients ahead of time. Pro tip: a meal kit delivery service can make the process even easier.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Stage A Photoshoot filadendron/E+/Getty Images Leos are always in need of fresh Instagram content, so why not spend an evening staging a photoshoot? A successful at-home photoshoot requires little more than optimizing the lighting, picking out a few incredible outfits, and snapping some shots, either with the help of a partner or a strategically-placed tripod. Leos can even do a boudoir shoot if they aren't feeling shy (but then again, Leos don't know the meaning of the word "shy").

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Have A Spa Day Virgos could always use an opportunity to chill out, and there's no better day to show themselves some love than on Valentine's Day. To enjoy a relaxing at-home spa day, Virgos can simply play some mellow music, light a few candles, and indulge in a few luxurious at-home spa treatments. You can't go wrong with a face mask and a bubble bath (whether it's a bath for one or for two).

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Watch A Raunchy Movie Libras tend to respond best to visuals, so those born under this sign are likely to enjoy a night spent having a sexy movie marathon. Because Libras are romantics, an erotic romance is probably their best bet, though they'd likely be just as happy to spend an evening watching straight-up porn. However, they'll want to make sure they're watching ethical porn, as Libras care deeply about equality and justice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Masturbate Sensual Scorpios love getting their rocks off, so why not spend V-Day with some solo play or mutual masturbation? Whether that self-lovin' involves vibrators, visual stimulation, or just good old-fashioned handiwork (LOL), Scorpios deserve a day dedicated to reaching climax as many times as possible. And if they can't be with their partner on Feb. 14, Scorpios can always get their boo a virtual ticket to the show through FaceTime.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Plan A Trip FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians love any chance to hit the open road, and even if they don't have plans to travel in the near future, it's always fun for them to plan a dream getaway, either for themselves or with their partner. Sags are all about dreaming big, so they can keep that vacation realistic or give yourselves an unlimited budget and go wild. A travel quiz can also help provide some dream trip inspo.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Do A Virtual Wine Tasting Capricorns are some of the most sophisticated people around, and on Feb. 14, they can bring the vineyard into their living room with a classy online wine-tasting class. There are plenty of virtual wine tastings available, hosted by wineries, wine makers, and experts around the world. Some are free and simply require you to purchase the wine ahead of time, while other classes may charge a fee and will ship the necessary wine bottles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Use An Erotica App Aquarians are amazingly inventive, and nothing will allow their imaginations to run wild quite like an erotica app. Whether they're in the mood to listen to erotic stories on their own or take turns reading them out loud with their SO, an Aquarian will definitely appreciate the power of a few hot-and-heavy stories to get their creative juices (and their blood) flowing.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Enjoy A Paint-And-Sip Night Pisces are the artists of the zodiac, and they can show off their skills with a DIY paint-and-sip night at home. All that requires is a canvas, painting supplies, a (possibly alcoholic) beverage, and an online painting tutorial. To spice things up, Pisces can try their hand at recreating erotic imagery if they'd like.