The Mnet Asian Music Awards is considered Asia’s biggest music awards show, so, of course, BTS is invited. ARMYs are excited to see which songs they'll perform, especially since the group's BE album just dropped on Nov. 20. BTS' end-of-the-year performances usually include a mashup of their latest hits, as well as a few throwback singles, meaning fans should expect any of their tracks to make the setlist. Here's how to stream the 2020 MAMAs so you don't miss which songs make the cut.

The red carpet event will begin on Sunday, Dec., 6 at 4 p.m. KST (that's 2 a.m. ET) before launching into the main ceremony at 6 pm. KST (4 a.m. ET). The 2020 MAMAs is set to be really different for two reasons. First, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to go virtual, and second, it will take place in Korea for the first time in 11 years. This year's theme is "Gate to New-topia," which fans took as a hint there's some high-tech performances planned to along with the virtual theme.

Official voting for the awards opened on Oct. 29, so you can imagine how excited fans are to see if their faves win. BTS is nominated for five awards: Artist of The Year, Song of The Year for "Dynamite", Worldwide Fans’ Choice, Best Male Group, and Best Dance Performance Male Group for "Dynamite."

ARMYs have a strong feeling BTS will walk away with several trophies. They've been at the top of their game all year long and BTS just received their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group performance on Nov. 24. They also won big at the Billboard Music Awards, E! People's Choice Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The MAMAs is expected to be a huge night for BTS as well. U.S. fans can watch the show through MAMAs' official livestream on their website. Last year, Mnet also streamed the ceremony on their official social media pages, so fans who don't live in the U.S. should keep an eye on Mnet's YouTube or Twitter for possible streams coming soon.

The MAMAs will mark one of BTS' final performances of 2020, so you'll definitely want to watch the show on Dec. 6.