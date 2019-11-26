Here's How To Stream The 2019 MMAs To Catch BTS' Epic Performance

BTS never fails to put on mind-blowing performances. Whether they're taking center stage at award shows or late-night television programs, the group always has something special up their sleeve that fans won't expect. Believe it or not, BTS' end-of-the-year performances are even more phenomenal, because the group usually gets a massive time slot, giving them the time needed to prepare a unique performance. Last year, BTS performed at the Melon Music Awards for 20 minutes. In that time, the group sang three songs, played several mysterious VCRs, and threw a huge celebration honoring Korean culture. BTS basically turned the MMAs into their personal party, and, for that reason, the ARMY can't wait to see what BTS does at the MMAs this year. To do that, you need to know how to stream the 2019 MMAs.

This year, the MMAs will take place on Nov. 30 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Korea. The first teaser for the award show, released on Oct. 14, teased a night full of surprises. Afterward, the MMAs released additional promos featuring BTS, but didn't confirm the group was actually performing until Nov. 17 through a tweet.

Fans can expect BTS' MMAs performance to be really special, since, according to a Newsen report, it "will feature a concept that highlights seven members’ characteristics."

The BTS ARMY can tune into MMAs through a livestream on 1theK's YouTube channel. The stream will air globally beginning on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. KST (that's 5 a.m. ET, so make sure to set your alarms early if you're from the U.S.!).

It will be interesting to see exactly how BTS plans to top their 2018 MMAs performance, because, as the ARMY knows, the group's performance last year was epic, to say the least. BTS sang “Fake Love,” “Airplane pt.2,” and “IDOL" back to back. Their performance of "IDOL" especially blew fans away, since the guys' choreography and outfits incorporated traditional Korean elements.

The MMAs are only the beginning for BTS end-of-year performances. Afterward, the group will perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Dec. 4, then at the Jingle Ball on Dec. 6, as well as SBS Gayo Daejeon on Dec. 25. ARMYs can get excited because there's no doubt each performance will be unique.