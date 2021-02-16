Despite being part of the royal family, a lot is still unknown about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They don't have personal social media pages and rarely do interviews, so the only updates fans get about them is through the Palace. After they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and moved to the United States that March, fans had more questions about the couple than ever. Soon, those questions will get answered. If you don't want to miss everything they have to say, here's how to stream Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah.

CBS announced Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah on Monday, Feb. 15, teasing it'll be filled with juicy details about the couple's lives. The network said Oprah will first talk one-on-one with Meghan about "everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure." Afterward, Prince Harry will join them to discuss their move to the U.S. and their "future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

A day before the big announcement, a spokesperson for the couple revealed Meghan's pregnant. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," their spokesperson said on Valentine's Day. Their baby is reportedly due by the end of spring, so it's likely Meghan and Harry will talk about their thoughts on becoming parents again, especially after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020.

It's unclear whether the couple will address some other hot topics, like Meghan's estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, or the Sussexes' rumored feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Since they could discuss anything, fans will definitely want to tune into the show. Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. PT. If you don't have cable, that's OK because you can stream the program through CBS All Access. (You can get a one-week free trial to the service when you sign up.) You can also watch CBS through Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Whatever way you watch, make sure to bring your popcorn because this tell-all interview is going to be everything.