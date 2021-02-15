Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a very memorable Valentine's Day, to say the least. Two years after welcoming baby Archie in May 2019, a spokesperson for the couple revealed on Feb. 14 they're now expecting their second child. Fans were beyond excited to hear the news, but what they didn't notice was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement included a subtle tribute to Princess Diana. That's right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honored Harry's late mother and it flew right past everyone's heads.

The couple sure do know how to celebrate big on Valentine's Day. A month after stepping back from royal duties in January 2020, Meghan and Harry spent the romantic holiday together in Canada. On Feb. 14, 2020, the two were spotted landing in the country after a quick visit to the United States. It was the first time they were photographed since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family on Jan. 7, so it was a big deal.

This year, the Sussexes had even bigger plans for Valentine's Day because they announced they're pregnant. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the couple's spokesperson announced.

The same day, Meghan and Harry's friend and photographer Misan Harriman shared a black and white maternity photo of them, alongside the caption, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Sharing their pregnancy announcement was a cute way to celebrate Valentine's Day, but there was another reason revealing the news on Feb. 14 was meaningful: Princess Diana announced she was expecting her second child the same way. After the Palace shared the news on Feb. 13, it was all over newspapers the next day.

Clearly, Meghan and Harry are keeping Diana's spirit alive by honoring her any way they can!