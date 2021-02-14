Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The couple have been making big changes since stepping away from their royal duties and moving stateside in early 2020. Now they're set to have a big 2021 as well, especially since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child.

The news broke on Valentine's Day 2021, as a spokesperson for the Sussexes officially confirmed Markle's pregnancy. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Following the announcement, the couple shared a sweet black-and-white maternity photo together remotely taken by their friend, photographer Misan Harriman. In the shot, Markle lays with her head in her husband's lap cradling her baby bump, as he looks down at her smiling.

Harriman shared the pic on her own Instagram account, writing, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

The Sussex family's second child will also be a "rainbow baby" (a term for children born following a previous infant death or miscarriage). In Nov. 2020, Markle opened up about healing after suffering a miscarriage in a New York Times essay entitled, "The Losses We Share."

In the piece, she wrote: “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

After all the couple went through last year, it's wonderful news to hear they're looking forward to welcoming another child in 2021. Baby No. 2 could also be the Duke and Duchess' last, if their past interviews are to be believed.

In the Sept. 2019 issue of British Vogue, Prince Harry spoke to Jane Goodall about the importance of conservation, which had been on his mind more after becoming a father. When Goodall playfully warned him to not have "too many" kids for the sake of the environment, he insisted he and Markle would only have "two, maximum!"

The world will to wait and see if that's the case, but cheers to the happy couple in the meantime!