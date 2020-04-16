If you're missing out on prom due to social distancing measures during the novel coronavirus pandemic, there's Some Good News on the horizon. The Office alum John Krasinski is ready to DJ your virtual prom party. Krasinski announced the big news on Thursday, April 16, and even though you can't be with your classmates IRL, having Jim Halpert host your prom isn't a bad consolation prize. Here's how to stream John Krasinski's prom on Zoom, so you can party with your friends.

Krasinski posted a video on his TikTok and Instagram accounts on Thursday to let his fans know about the virtual shindig. He wrote, "That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8 ET/5 PT!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then," The link is for a YouTube live video called "SGN Prom with John Krasinski and Friends." It's scheduled to begin on Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

To up the ante, the YouTube video description says to join Krasinski "and friends." Since the inception of his SGN network in late March 2020, the Jack Ryan star has talked to well-known celebrities like the original cast of Hamilton, his former Office co-star Steve Carell, and, of course, his wife, Emily Blunt. Considering he's been surprising fans with very famous faces, there might be something up his sleeve for the prom livestream.

Anyone can join in on the livestream and get ready to party, but why not use a group video call to party together?

Here's how to stream the prom video on Zoom with friends:

Schedule a Zoom meeting prior to the start time. Open up the link to the live YouTube video in a separate window. Have the host of the video chat click on "Share Screen" at the bottom of the window. (If you're not the host and want to share the screen, you may have to get permission if you don't see it as an option.) You can share your whole screen or separate applications. To only share the video, select the application (e.g. Chrome or Safari) with the SGN prom YouTube livestream playing, and make sure you check the box in the bottom lefthand corner which says, "Share computer sound." Once you've shared your screen with the video, everyone should be able to see your screen with the video, as well as hear the sound. As the prom goes on, you can talk and chat as you normally would in a Zoom meeting.

The person who is sharing their screen should still be visible to participants while they share the prom livestream. Each person can change the video layout they see on their screen by selecting View Options from the drop-down menu. From there, you can select "Side-by-Side Mode," which will make the video chat and the shared screen appear side-by-side.

If you're using the free option on Zoom, it's only for 40 minutes of group video chatting with three or more people, so you may have to plan ahead on having multiple meetings throughout the night to see the whole stream if you don't have a paid plan on Zoom. The free option lets you host up to 100 people for the 40-minute limit. You can also opt to buy a Zoom plan with unlimited group chatting, which starts at $14.99 per month for Zoom Pro.

Once you've got Krasinski's video all set to stream, the only thing left to do is have a virtual prom party and watch him get down on the ones and twos.

