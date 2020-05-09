The class of 2020 won't get to celebrate prom as usual this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but there's a fun virtual version of the dance coming up. If you've missed out on some of the virtual proms so far, you won't want to miss the chance to stream one hosted by one of your favorite fast food chains. Here's how to stream Jack in the Box's virtual prom to party from home.

So far, many of this year's graduating high school students have tuned in to see John Krasinski's Some Good News Prom, which featured musical acts like Billie Eilish and The Jonas Brothers, and his SGN graduation ceremony featured none other than Oprah and Steven Spielberg. Whether you tuned in for either of those star-studded events, Jack in the Box is bringing more heat for those missing out on prom IRL.

Jack in the Box's prom will take place on Saturday, May 9 on the brand's Instagram and its Twitch account, with live streaming set to begin at 5:30 p.m. PT. Although the fast food chain picked two high schools for exclusive perks during the event, the live stream is for everyone, so you can tune in to catch Diplo and Dillon Francis deejaying the night away.

If you want to stream it alone or have friends stream it individually, all you'll need to do is tune in to the IG or Twitch account on time, set it up for prime viewing, and enjoy.

Setting up a party with your friends will require a bit more effort.

Here's how to stream Jack in the Box's virtual prom with your friends:

Schedule a group video call using Zoom prior to the start time. In a separate window, go to Jack in the Box's Instagram for its live stream or its Twitch account. As the host, select the "Share Screen" button located at the bottom of the window. (If you're not hosting the call, you may need permission from the host before you can share your screen.) Zoom lets you share your entire screen or separate windows. If you only want to share the video, select the window for the live stream. Take a moment to look at the box in the bottom lefthand corner that says, "Share computer sound." If it isn't checked, check the box. Now that you've shared your screen, everyone in your meeting should be able to see the screen with the video and hear the sound. It's officially time to party. During the prom, you'll still be able to chat as in the Zoom meeting, even while screen sharing.

You can change the video layout on your screen with Zoom if you're having trouble with viewing everyone. All participants can do this by selecting "View Options" from the drop-down menu, and choosing "Side-by-Side Mode." This will change the view so your video chat and the shared screen appear side-by-side.

If you're using the free option on Zoom, you can only group chat with three or more people for 40 minutes, so plan on switching hosts and having multiple meetings if you don't have one of Zoom's paid plans. The free option lets you host up to 100 people, but after 40 minutes, the time is up. You can purchase a Zoom plan with unlimited group chatting, which starts at $14.99 per month for Zoom Pro, by visiting the Zoom website.

Once you're set up for the stream, you can enjoy DJ sets by Diplo and Dillon Francis and dance the night away at home.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.