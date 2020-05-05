Virtual graduation ceremonies have replaced in-person celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Tuesday, May 5, YouTube announced its plan to give the Class of 2020 one of the most star-studded send-offs yet. The streaming service announced it'll be kicking off its graduation festivities with speeches by none other than former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as appearances by BTS, Lady Gaga, and more A-Listers. If you're ready to get in on the festivities, here's how to stream YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" commencement on Saturday, June 6.

This year's convocation traditions might look a little different than those of years prior due to the coronavirus pandemic, but YouTube promises to make the celebration one for the books by putting together an impressive roster of speakers across many industries at the virtual event. In addition to the Obamas, who will deliver the commencement addresses during the event, graduates can expect to hear from former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Lady Gaga and BTS will represent the music industry with speeches, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Malala Yousafzai will also share remarks.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, it's really easy to tune in to the festivities on YouTube. The full online commencement will be broadcast on both YouTube's Learn@Home channel or the company's original content page on June 6. You can also get the livestream directly from this link (www.yt.be/dearclassof2020.com). According to the YouTube Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 5, the event will begin at noon PT/3 p.m. ET, on June 6. Graduates and their families and friends can check out a complete schedule of commencement events on the Learn@Home YouTube page as early as Sunday, May 17, if they're only planning to tune in for certain speeches or performances.

In addition to a performance from BTS, viewers can also expect appearances from celebrities like Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, and Zendaya. It's not clear whether these figures speak at the event or perform during the course of the commencement ceremony, but it's not every day students can expect such a star-studded roster at their graduation.

Because this year's celebration might feel a little less personal this year, YouTube is giving graduates a chance to make the night their own with a Dear Class of 2020 Shout Out Board. Students can head to the livestream website to set a reminder for the day's festivities. Here's to the Class of 2020 making the most of their graduation and ringing it in with plenty of pomp and circumstance, even while in quarantine.

