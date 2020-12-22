If you're going to be up early on Christmas morning, you'll definitely want to tune into the SBS Gayo Daejeon. The show will feature all your favorite K-Pop groups, including BTS, so what better way to start the day than watching a BTS holiday performance with all your loved ones. Last year, the group performed a medley of Christmas songs, and it was the highlight of the night. Fans can't wait to see what's going to happen this time. Here's how to stream 2020's SBS Gayo Daejeon so you can join in on the fun.

BTS' December schedule has been packed with performances at the biggest year-end award shows in K-Pop. On Dec. 5 at the Melon Music Awards, the group blew fans away with their orchestral rendition of "Black Swan," which included Jungkook lifting Jimin in the air. The same night, BTS surprised fans with a dance break during "Dynamite." Then, at the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Dec. 6, they made ARMYs emotional with a hologram of Suga performing on stage with them. (He's currently taking a break to recover from a recent surgery he had to fix his shoulder.)

What fans love about BTS' performances is they're always unique. Even if they perform the same songs, the guys always come up with some way to make each performance different than the last. Whether it's with dance breaks, VCRs, remixes, or collaborations, BTS always has something new planned for ARMYs. They can't wait to see what BTS does at SBS Gayo Daejeon.

The show is on Dec. 25 and it'll run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:10 p.m. KST. That's 5:30 a.m. to 9:10 ET, meaning if you're from the U.S., you'll have to wake up really early to catch the whole thing. There's a possibility BTS will perform toward the end since they're usually the most anticipated act of the night, but if you don't want to risk missing their performance, I suggest sleeping early to wake up on time.

Just like other K-Pop events, fans can tune into the show on streaming services like Viki and Kocowa. In case you miss the SBS Gayo Daejeon, it seems both sites will also give viewers a chance to watch a playback of the event.

Christmas will be off to an amazing start for ARMYs, so remember to bookmark this page so you don't miss out!