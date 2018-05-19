Here’s How To Recreate Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day Hair, So You Can Look Like The New Royal

Like her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle hasn’t wasted any time cementing her status as an approachable style and beauty inspiration. In the months leading up to her wedding day today on March 19, the former Suits actress put her own spin on princess-ready looks that toed the line between elegance and attainability, and I, for one, was totally obsessed with the results. Effortlessly messy bun? Check. Sleek and swingy blowout? Nailed it. Crisp, modern wardrobe? Check, check, and check. So it was no surprise that the new Duchess of Sussex completely blew it out of the park with her romantic updo for today’s walk down the aisle. And the best news is, unlike Kate Middleton's picture-perfect blowout that I've pretty much given up on at this point, it's actually pretty easy for anyone to recreate while effortlessly giving your outfit an extra chic factor. So here's how to recreate Meghan Markle’s wedding day hairstyle IRL, diamond tiara and 16-foot veil optional. Trust me, you're going to want this romantic look in your date night arsenal.

While I admit that I spent weeks obsessing over Markle's highly-anticipated wedding dress pick (would she be taking a leaf from Princess Diana and Kate Middleton with lace detailing and long sleeves for her white gown?), I found myself totally distracted by her sleek middle-parted bun and totally dreamy accessories as she walked into St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.

When Markle finally pushed back the dramatic 16-foot veil edged with delicate lace, I was completely blown away by the simple but completely beautiful pairing of her low bun with the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau from Queen Elizabeth's own jewelry collection. It was the perfect accompaniment to her beauty look, which is already giving me major date night inspiration with flushed, natural skin and smoky eyes.

Unlike Kate Middleton, who wed Prince William in April 2011 wearing a memorable white lace gown from Alexander McQueen and her signature soft blowout topped with the requisite veil and tiara, Markle strayed from her beauty M.O. with a sleek style that shows she's more than ready to be a modern-day princess.

Markle's romantic and traditional look was honestly a surprise, considering the natural beachy locks she chose for her first wedding to ex-husband Trevor Engelson in 2013. To be fair, the nuptials were set in Jamaica, and guests played drinking games on the beach after the actual ceremony, so it was a pretty casual affair compared to her upscale Windsor Castle venue.

Judging from this stunning wedding day look, it's clear that Markle is holding her own alongside fellow hair guru, Kate Middleton.