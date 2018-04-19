The royal wedding is exactly one month away, which means all eyes are permanently glued on Prince Harry and his much-loved soon-to-be-wife. Recently, they both stepped out for another joint appearance and the future duchess looked chicer than ever. Meghan Markle's latest photos prove that when it comes to style, she's the absolute queen, but if you've been following her looks for awhile now you probably already knew that.

I first became aware of Markle when my ex-boyfriend convinced me to start watching Suits with him. She stars as this hot, bad*ss lawyer babe on the show (I'm pretty sure she was why said ex-boyfriend was so into it) and looks chic as all get out in every single episode. Not really knowing who she was otherwise, I had no idea that she's equally as fashion-forward IRL until the spotlight of all spotlights shone upon her for the announcement that she was engaged to Prince Harry. At that point, I, like every other semi-pop culture junkie, did a deep dive into who she was and naturally, her style caught my eye.

Sleek and minimal but undeniably á la mode, her aesthetic is truly fit for a royal. She often opts for simple dresses, muted color tones, and an expensive bag or pair of killer heels (literally, I would fall and die in most of them), so it makes sense as to why half of America freaks out anytime she wears something remotely affordable that they, too, can own.

Yesterday, Markle stepped out in another ace look. Affordable? No. But worth noting, all the same. She and Prince Harry were making the first of at least four appearances in the next week (the Instagram account @harry_meghan_updates somehow has the low-down on what the pair will be doing for the next week) for Commonwealth events, visiting the Commonwealth Youth Forum. They met with youth delegates at the event, which "provides an opportunity for the young people of the Commonwealth to build cross-cultural connections and networks, debate the challenges facing its young people, and agree youth-led initiatives to influence decision makers and ensure young people have a voice in its future," according to the Commonwealth's website. Harry was recently appointed Youth Ambassador by the Queen, so it was naturally an important appearance.

Now, onto the fashion. Markle arrived in a striped Altuzarra dress (it'll run you a cool $1,995 on Net-a-Porter), a Camilla and Marc blazer jacket ($700, Camilla and Marc), black suede Tamara Mellon heels ($475, Orchard Mile), and a striped Oroton crossbody bag ($221, Oroton). Her entire look totaled in at a whopping $3,391, but honestly, it was worth every penny. (For someone who has that kind of money to blow, that is.) Not included in that total is the delicate jewelry she wore, including a few dainty rings and an equally delicate bracelet. Do I even want to know where those are from and how much they are? No, not really.

Style lessons learned? Stick with a muted color palette and repeat patterns throughout your look. The stripes on Markle's bag mirrored those on her dress, giving off a coordinated vibe, but not overly so. A cool, updated blazer can go with just about anything — from skinny jeans and a band tee to a spring-perfect dress — so it's always a good idea to have one in your closet. And if your feet (and sanity) can handle sky-high heels, they always make for a nice uber feminine touch.

I'll be on the lookout to see what Markle wears for the rest of her upcoming appearances because, without a doubt, she'll serve up some major style inspo.