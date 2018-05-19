The day we've all been waiting with bated breath for has finally arrived, and the royal family has officially grown by one more. Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's long-awaited wedding day is here, and you better believe I was up bright and early not to miss anything, specifically Meghan Markle's dress. The princess-to-be absolutely stunned in her royal gown, and now, I can't help but compare Meghan Markle's wedding dress to Kate Middleton's wedding dress.

Don't worry, this is totally not a case of who wore it better or who was the best dressed. Rather, both dresses are so gorgeous, but such different styles that it's impossible not to see how the two compare to each other in terms of the style, the details, and the fit.

Leading up the big day, most people assumed Markle's dress would be vastly different from Middleton's. After all, Middleton's own wedding was seven years ago, so wedding dress trends have changed quite a bit, and the two differ slightly in terms of their personal styles. Middleton loves color, patterns, and to play with different types of textures and fabrics, whereas Markle is known more for her structured midi coats and neutral color palette.

Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress

Middleton's nuptials gown was so classically her that I hope I can match that same level of energy on my own wedding day. I remember way back in 2011, when she stepped out of the carriage, I couldn't believe how spot on the dress design was in terms of how closely it seemed to match her personal style preferences. The Alexander McQueen dress was designed by Sarah Burton, and Middleton worked closely with Burton to craft the perfect look that still adhered to royal wedding fashion standards. In fact, that's one of the things I loved most about Middleton's dress — how well it mixed both traditional and modern fashion elements, with subtle tributes to England.

Alexander McQueen is known to feature Victorian-inspired corsetry, and Middleton's gown was no exception. In fact, according to The New York Times, in order to offset Middleton's narrower waist, Burton added extra padding to the hip area of the dress to create an exaggerated silhouette (similar to one created by a corset). The lace on Middleton's dress also paid homage to the United Kingdom. The intricate design included roses, daffodils, thistles, and shamrocks, according to the Official Royal Wedding website. These are reminiscent of the four countries in the United Kingdom: England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. CBS reports that the dress was rumored to cost over $434,000 to make.

Royal brides are expected to maintain a level of modesty and respect for tradition on their big day, which is why wedding dresses with long sleeves are such a long-standing trend. While most modern-day brides (aside from royal ones) have opted to wear strapless gowns, it's no doubt that royal wedding gowns inspire design trends for the seasons to come. After 2011, many designers immediately created replicas of Kate Middleton's own dress in anticipation of public demand.

Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Even though the world has only just seen Meghan Markle's wedding dress, I think it's safe to say that this stunning gown will be inspiring new wedding dress designs for months, if not years, to come. While altogether quite simple, the Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller dress proves you don't need lace to slay. Markle looks like the picture of sophistication and refinement with its simple bodice and slightly off-the-shoulder neckline.

Paired with a dramatic, floor-length veil and gleaming tiara on loan from the Queen, Markle's dress boasts an almost '70s esque vibe that will delight any minimalist. As for how it compares with Middleton's wedding gown, it couldn't be more different, from the looser, relaxed fit down to the simple, glossy texture.