Meghan Markle has fit into the royal family so seamlessly, it's easy to forget she wasn't a legitimate part of it until now. A marker of her status change, however, sat prominently atop her head during her wedding to Prince Harry. Meghan Markle's tiara was the best bling with which to complete her wedding look and mark her entrance as a married woman into the British royal family.

Per a long-standing tradition, female royalty may only wear tiaras once are married, or during their wedding. Even women born into the royal family (ahem, Princess Charlotte), are not permitted to rock a tiara before they become a Mrs. Jewelry expert Geoffrey Munn spoke to Town & Country and gave insight into this custom, "The tiara has its roots in classical antiquity and was seen as an emblem of the loss of innocence to the crowning of love." Munn continues that once married and technically allowed to wear tiaras, women can't go around wearing them every day of the week, "It is not the owner that triggers the wearing of tiaras but the event at which they are worn." Tiaras are a particularly special royal accessory, and should be saved for such occasions. Namely, Meghan Markle's wedding day.

Here's the teeniest glimpse we've just gotten of Meghan Markle in the car on the way to her wedding, and it looks like she has, indeed, chosen to wear a tiara!

It is common for royal brides to borrow a tiara from the family's existing collection. Markle had the option to do this or to have a new creation designed for her special day. While we've only just gotten a peek at her tiara, we'll know officially what she decided soon. However, from the initial looks of it, it may, in fact, be a custom tiara.

Out of the several family tiaras Markle could've chosen from — The Cambridge Lover's Knot, The Spencer Tiara, The Cartier Halo Tiara, The Diamond Fringe Tiara, or The Strathmore Rose Tiara — it doesn't seem that Markle's Tiara looks exactly like any of them.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Middleton similarly made her tiara debut on the day of her wedding to Prince William in 2011. Middleton wore the Cartier Halo Tiara, which was made in 1936 and was bought as a gift by Queen Elizabeth's father for her mother. Queen Elizabeth received the crown when she turned 18 (I can't relate) and then lent it to Middleton to wear down the aisle. Even if Markle may have wanted to wear this same stunner, the queen was unable to accommodate, as it's currently on loan to the National Gallery of Australia.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Diana also followed protocol and didn't touch a tiara until her wedding to Prince Charles. Diana didn't need to borrow from the queen, however, as her headpiece was supplied by her own family. The Spencer Tiara was a gift to Diana's grandmother on her wedding day, was then passed down through the family, and Diana was able to wear it for her own nuptials. Neither Middleton nor Markle have worn this tiara, as it still belongs to Diana's family, the Spencers. In fact, no one has worn it since Diana's death in 1997.

Princess Diana's headpiece aside, Markle now has access to way more tiaras than I do, and I hope she's got lots of big occasions coming up so I can see here wear all the jewels.