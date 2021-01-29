One brand is taking Valentine's Day to the next level by giving a pink makeover to an iconic dish. Yep, Kraft released a candy-flavored macaroni and cheese mashup with a bright pink hue in honor of the holiday. If you're into the idea — or just curious AF — and want to give the sweet and savory bite a try, here's how to get Kraft's Candy Pink Mac & Cheese, because you won't find it in stores.

Kraft announced its limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Instead of heading to the grocery store to try the new pink-ified concoction, you'll need to enter to win a box. The candy-flavored mac is, unsurprisingly, Kraft's first-ever pink Mac & Cheese, and the company is celebrating with a Valentine’s Day contest. Unique as this pink bite may be, this isn't actually the first time Kraft has given its beloved dish a seasonal makeover. In fall 2020, the brand released a Pumpkin Spice-flavored Kraft Macaroni and Cheese that was also only available through a giveaway.

But back to the mac of the hour: The brand describes Pink Candy Mac & Cheese as a combo of the original cheesy flavor with a hint of candy taste that turns the mac pink, thanks to the candy flavor packet. And it's not just pink, it's a hot pink. Through Monday, Feb. 8, at noon CT, you can head to CandyKraftMacandCheese.com and fill out an entry form with your name, address, and email. The brand is giving away 1,000 boxes of Kraft and a candy flavor pack to be delivered in time for Valentine's Day on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The contest is eligible to residents of all 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., and the winners will be notified via email on or around Feb. 8.

If thinking about Kraft's cheesy goodness has you ready to hit the store, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. When possible, opt for a pay ahead method such as curbside pickup or delivery. If you win the Candy Pink Mac & Cheese (or buy a box of the OG goodness), make sure you wash your hands after handling your package.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.