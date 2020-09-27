When the leaves start to fall and you can feel a chill in the air, it's time to break out the pumpkin spice. This year, everyone's favorite fall flavor is jazzing up an unexpected snack, and Kraft is spicing up the season with a tasty new sweepstakes. Kraft's Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese Giveaway is offering fans a freebie of the limited edition product, which features plenty of fall flavors. If you're ready to try out the cheesy dish, here's how you can enter online for a chance to win.

After launching in Canada on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Kraft is bringing Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese to the United States with a sweepstakes that'll give away 1,000 boxes for fans to sample. The new product features the brand's classic mac and cheese with an autumnal twist: flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

There's no purchase necessary to enter the giveaway — all you need to do is tweet. Be sure to tag @kraftmacncheese in the post, along with the hashtags #PumpkinSpiceKMC and #Sweepstakes, and you'll be officially entered into the sweepstakes. Everyone only gets one entry, so tweeting multiple times will not up your chances. The sweepstakes period runs from Friday, Sept. 25 through Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. CT, so be sure to post your tweet before then.

A thousand potential winners will be randomly selected by the sponsor on Wednesday, Sept. 30. If you're chosen as a potential winner, you'll receive a notification via a direct message on Twitter, so make sure your account is set to public. You'll need to respond to the direct message with your contact information within 48 hours, otherwise your prize will be forfeited. As a sweepstakes winner, you'll get one box of Pumpkin Spice Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, one Mac and Cheese cup, and one fork delivered to you via mail. The approximate retail value of each prize is $15.

To be eligible for the sweepstakes, you'll need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C. and at least 18 years of age or older. For more information about Kraft's Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese Giveaway, you can check out the official rules here.

Since the sweepstakes officially ends on Tuesday, Sept. 29, you'll want to try your luck on Twitter ASAP.