Every winter, I go ham stocking up on lotions, moisturizers, and the like in hopes of preventing any signs of dry skin before they start. While this method usually works, it can get a little pricy, and now that I've discovered how to get free Vaseline products, I'm here to pass on my newfound knowledge to you, so that we can all be properly moisturized this holiday season. Yup, you read that right — Vaseline is giving away skincare absolutely free for one day only, and all you need to score some swag is a Twitter profile and a desire for soft, supple skin.

Pretty much everyone and their mother has experienced the power of Vaseline's most iconic product, the Original Skin Protectant Petroleum Jelly ($4, walmart.com). In fact, I don't think I've ever made it through a winter without someone offering me a swipe from their blue-capped tub to apply on my chapped lips or raw knuckles. It's a go-to product that works, and this year, Vaseline has decided to giving back to their loyal customers. On Thursday, December 6, they'll be gifting winter-themed boxes of skincare to anyone who tweets them according to the rules laid out below.

How to enter to win, you ask? From December 6 at 1 p.m. EST to December 7 at 8 p.m. EST, anyone who tweets #SaveMySkin plus a snowflake emoji (❄️) to Vaseline's Twitter profile, @VaselineBrand, will be able to snag a winter care package. After tweeting, the brand says you'll receive a link to where you can sign up and enter your shipping information, after which your free products will be mailed to you within a week.

A soothing gift, no strings attached? Vaseline is really out here being the Santa of skincare, if you know what I mean!

So, what's in this winter care package, you ask? Of course, they had to include their Original Skin Protectant Petroleum Jelly ($4, walmart.com), since it's such a crowd favorite. In addition to this, they've thrown in their Clinical Care Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Lotion ($6, walmart.com), a powerful new launch that claims to heal dry, irritated skin in five days flat. It's totally unscented (so even sensitive skin types can use it!) and utilizes the brand's signature Barrier Repair Complex to sooth, hydrate, and lock in moisture for even the dryest skin.

In addition to the product freebies, the care package will also contain a cute mug and a classic game — I spy Jenga!

Courtesy of Vaseline

Seriously, this is so cute and generous of Vaseline, and as someone who really needs a solution for dry skin this winter, I'm beyond thankful. Anyone in the United States can apply to receive one of the care packages, so if you don't already have a Twitter profile, it's time to create an account and follow Vaseline ASAP. If you're not necessarily in the market for new skincare yourself, but happen to be scrolling your Twitter feed during the giveaway, you might as well still sign up for a package and gift it to someone else (aka me!) who can benefit from it. Properly moisturized skin is happy skin, and thanks to this giveaway, Vaseline is out here making sure my skin has the happiest holiday it possibly can. Merry smooth skin to all, and to all a good night!