6 Essential Oils For Dry Skin, Because Winter Is Not Being Kind To Your Pores

One of the biggest challenges of the winter season is the toll the weather can take on your skin. Whenever you step outside, it's cold, it's wet, and by the end of the day, after going back and forth between the frigid temps and your overheated office, you may or may not feel like your whole body resembles a dry, lifeless desert. If you know this struggle all too well, it's high time you invest in a few essential oils for dry skin to rejuvenate your pores and leave you feeling as silky smooth as ever.

Before we get into the best essential oils out there for your dehydrated skin, let's make something clear: There are ingredients in some essential oils that actually dry out the skin more, so it's super important to pay attention to which ones you might be using on your skin in this harsh weather.

But if you want a nice, cozy, self-care activity for your snow day inside, or after a particularly cold day on the slopes, consider taking a warm bath and mixing one of these most deliciously scented essential oils with a lotion or some coconut oil for a refreshing and rehydrating treat.

1 Carrot Seed Follain Laurel Whole Plant Organics Sun Damage Repair Serum, $88, Follain There's a reason why you see carrot-based products all over the place. They're good for your skin! You can definitely find plenty of carrot seed-infused products at the pharmacy, but if you want to splurge a little, you can also try out a fancy blend for your face, like the one above.

2 Geranium Yoga Outlet Aura Cacia Geranium 100% Pure Essential Oil, $12.95, Yoga Outlet Geranium oil is said to be simply wonderful for your skin, and it's especially great for restoring a healthy glow to your pores. Geranium oil supposedly has antiseptic, antibacterial, and even anti-inflammatory properties, so do yourself a favor, and add a few drops to your favorite lotion. Enjoy the deliciously floral scent as you slather this stuff all over your skin.

3 Yarrow Sasa Neal's Yard Remedies Yarrow & Comfrey Moisturizer, $30, Sasa Yarrow is an unsung hero, and its benefits are plentiful, from shortening the length of a flu, to healing the skin. So look for a skin care product with a nice Yarrow blend. If you feel like getting a little creative, you can actually DIY your own yarrow blend at home pretty easily. Try adding about 10 to 15 drops of essential oil to about an ounce of plain body butter or salve. You can do a mix of oils and blend them together in all sorts of awesome ways — have fun with it!

5 Palmarosa Floracopia Palmarosa Essential Oil, $15, Floracopeia Palmarosa is the oil you might just want to pop into a shopping cart right now if you have any skin concerns, my friends. It's nourishing and reparative for your cells, and it actually helps with your natural oil production, which is super cool. Feel free to apply this bad boy all over, from head to toe.